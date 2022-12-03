Fortune Child Reveal 'Fool Me Once' Lyric Video

Jacksonville, FL rockers Fortune Child have shared a lyric video for their brand new single, "Fool Me Once," which was engineered and mixed by Ben McLeod (All Them Witches).
The band had this to say about the track, "Although 'Fool Me Once' was recorded in the studio, it was done live - in one room, all at once, and in one take.
"This track sonically encompasses how we feel emotionally about music and each other as a band. It's raw, loud as hell, just punch-you-in-the-mouth sorta sound.
"With this being our debut single as a trio, we really wanted to come out with a bang. Give it a listen, we're sure you'll get it." Watch the video below:
