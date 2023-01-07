Guns N' Roses, Roger Waters and Iron Maiden Among Top 20 Global Tours

Video still

Rockers Guns N' Roses, Pink Floyd Legend Roger Waters, and metal icons Iron Maiden are among the artist on Pollstar's latest Top 20 Global Concert Tours list.

Pollstar ranks the tours by their average box office gross in each city that also includes the ticket price average, based on data they receive from promoters and venues.

The chart for January 9, 2023 found Guns N' Roses at No. 3, behind Coldplay (2) and Bad Bunny (1). Waters came in at No. 9, and Iron Maiden rounded out the list at No. 20 for the week.

includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. For the Week of 1/9/2023 - Guns N' Roses appears at #3, Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters hits at #10 while Iron Maiden sneaks in at #20, according to Bloomberg/AP.

Related Stories

Blake Shelton, Eagles and Guns N' Roses Stars Cover Tom Petty Classic (2022 In Review)

Guns N' Roses Stream Super Deluxe Edition Of 'Use Your Illusion' Box Set (2022 In Review)

Guns N' Roses Revisit 'November Rain' With 50-Piece Orchestra (2022 In Review)

Matt Sorum Reunited With Guns N' Roses Bandmates For 'Judgement Day' (2022 In Review)

News > Guns N' Roses