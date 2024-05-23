Metallica, Guns N' Roses, AC/DC Among Apple Music's 100 Best Albums List

Apple Music have revealed their 100 Best Albums list, curated editorially, not by actual streaming numbers of the service, and several rock albums' made the list.
According to the streaming service the list was "crafted by Apple Music's team of experts alongside a select group of artists, songwriters, producers, and industry professionals".
The list was topped by Lauryn Hill's debut album, "The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill," and not Michael Jackson's blockbuster "Thriller", which landed at No. 2, with The Beatles' 'Abbey Road" at No. 3 and Prince's "Purple Rain" at No. 4
Notable rock albums that made the top 20 of the list include Nirvana's "Nevermind" at No. 9, Fleetwood Mac's "Rumours" at 11, Radiohead's "OK Computer" (12), Bob Dylan's "Highway 61 Revisited" (14), and The Beach Boys' "Pet Sounds" at No. 20.
Several iconic rock albums landed further down on the list, including records from AC/DC, Metallica, Rolling Stones, Elton John, Guns N' Roses, Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, David Bowie and Bruce Springsteen. See selections in descending order below:
99 - Eagles - Hotel California
97 - Rage Against The Machine - Rage Against The Machine
90 - AC/DC - Back In Black
83 - Patti Smith - Horses
81 - Neil Young - After The Gold Rush
78 - Elton John - Goodbye Yellow Brick Road
74 - Nine Inch Nails - The Downward Spiral
73 - Steely Dan - Aja
69 - Metallica - Master Of Puppets
68 - The Strokes - Is This It
66 - The Smiths - The Queen Is Dead
63 - The Jimi Hendrix Experience - Are You Experienced
60 - The Velvet Underground & Nico
59 - Arctic Monkeys - AM
58 - Oasis - (What's The Story) Morning Glory?
56 - The Cure - Disintegration
53 - The Rolling Stones - Exile On Main St.
52 - Guns N' Roses - Appetite For Destruction
51 - Prince - Sign O' the Times
49 - U2 - The Joshua Tree
43 - Talking Heads - Remain In Light
35 - The Clash - London Calling
28 - Pink Floyd - Dark Side Of The Moon
27 - Led Zeppelin - Led Zeppelin II
24 - David Bowie - The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars
22 - Bruce Springsteen - Born To Run
21 - The Beatles - Revolver
11 - Fleetwood Mac - Rumours
9 - Nirvana - Nevermind
4 - Prince & The Revolution - Purple Rain
3 - The Beatles - Abbey Road
Arctic Monkeys' Matt Helders Reacts To Landing On 100 Best Album List
Elton John Shares His Favorite Tracks of 2023 on Rocket Hour Radio On Apple Music
blink-182 Go Deep For 'One More Time' With Zane Lowe
Greta Van Fleet Talk 'The Falling Sky'
Metallica, Guns N' Roses, AC/DC Among Apple Music's 100 Best Albums List- The Story Of Syd Barrett And Pink Floyd Trailer Released- more
Ozzy Osbourne Nervous About Rock Hall Induction- Senses Fail and Saves The Day Launching New Jersey Vs. The World Tour- more
Bailey Zimmerman Delivers 'Hell Or High Water' From Twisters: The Album- Dustin Lynch Delivers Video For 'Chevrolet' Feat Jelly Roll- more
Sites and Sounds: The Big Easy Cruise: A Feast of Louisiana Music and Food
Hot In The City: Late Spring Concerts Coming to Arizona
Get To Know... Hippies and Cowboys
Travel News, Trips and Tips: More Road Trip Essentials
Sites and Sounds: Mutants Fest Coming to North Little Rock
Metallica, Guns N' Roses, AC/DC Among Apple Music's 100 Best Albums List
'Have You Got It Yet?' The Story Of Syd Barrett And Pink Floyd Trailer Released
Rancid Share Debut 1992 Self-Titled EP Available Digitally For The First Time
Boston Manor Announce New Album 'Sundiver' And Share First Single
Mr. Big Stream 'Good Luck Trying' Video
The Dollyrots Share 'Trees Sway' Video
Attila Harken Back To Their Roots With 'New Devil' Feat Dickie Allen