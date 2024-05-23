Metallica, Guns N' Roses, AC/DC Among Apple Music's 100 Best Albums List

Apple Music have revealed their 100 Best Albums list, curated editorially, not by actual streaming numbers of the service, and several rock albums' made the list.

According to the streaming service the list was "crafted by Apple Music's team of experts alongside a select group of artists, songwriters, producers, and industry professionals".

The list was topped by Lauryn Hill's debut album, "The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill," and not Michael Jackson's blockbuster "Thriller", which landed at No. 2, with The Beatles' 'Abbey Road" at No. 3 and Prince's "Purple Rain" at No. 4

Notable rock albums that made the top 20 of the list include Nirvana's "Nevermind" at No. 9, Fleetwood Mac's "Rumours" at 11, Radiohead's "OK Computer" (12), Bob Dylan's "Highway 61 Revisited" (14), and The Beach Boys' "Pet Sounds" at No. 20.

Several iconic rock albums landed further down on the list, including records from AC/DC, Metallica, Rolling Stones, Elton John, Guns N' Roses, Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, David Bowie and Bruce Springsteen. See selections in descending order below:

99 - Eagles - Hotel California

97 - Rage Against The Machine - Rage Against The Machine

90 - AC/DC - Back In Black

83 - Patti Smith - Horses

81 - Neil Young - After The Gold Rush

78 - Elton John - Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

74 - Nine Inch Nails - The Downward Spiral

73 - Steely Dan - Aja

69 - Metallica - Master Of Puppets

68 - The Strokes - Is This It

66 - The Smiths - The Queen Is Dead

63 - The Jimi Hendrix Experience - Are You Experienced

60 - The Velvet Underground & Nico

59 - Arctic Monkeys - AM

58 - Oasis - (What's The Story) Morning Glory?

56 - The Cure - Disintegration

53 - The Rolling Stones - Exile On Main St.

52 - Guns N' Roses - Appetite For Destruction

51 - Prince - Sign O' the Times

49 - U2 - The Joshua Tree

43 - Talking Heads - Remain In Light

35 - The Clash - London Calling

28 - Pink Floyd - Dark Side Of The Moon

27 - Led Zeppelin - Led Zeppelin II

24 - David Bowie - The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars

22 - Bruce Springsteen - Born To Run

21 - The Beatles - Revolver

11 - Fleetwood Mac - Rumours

9 - Nirvana - Nevermind

4 - Prince & The Revolution - Purple Rain

3 - The Beatles - Abbey Road

See the full list here

Related Stories

Arctic Monkeys' Matt Helders Reacts To Landing On 100 Best Album List

Elton John Shares His Favorite Tracks of 2023 on Rocket Hour Radio On Apple Music

blink-182 Go Deep For 'One More Time' With Zane Lowe

Greta Van Fleet Talk 'The Falling Sky'

News > Apple