Original Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler is ready to return to the road for a series of summer shows with his solo band that kick off this weekend at Happy Harry's RibFest in Fargo, ND.
Adler has lined up dates that run through August 2nd in Jefferson City, MO for the '80s Rock Invasion Live at Promenade Pavilion. He will be joined the dates by guitarists Michael Thomas and Alistair James, bassist Christian Sturba and vocalist Ari Kamin.
"Time to come out of hibernation!" Adler told LifeandTimes.biz earlier this week. "I'm like a bear, when it gets cold out, I go into hiding. But instead of sleeping in a cave, I hang out with my beautiful wife in the California sun, enjoy time with my beloved dogs and new foster puppy, and hit the drums and play, play, play."
June 08 - Fargo, ND - Happy Harry's RibFest
June 22 - Umatilla, OR - Umatilla Landing Days
June 28 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
June 29 - Dundalk, MD - Dundalk Heritage Fair
June 30 - Hopeville, VA - The Beacon Theatre
July 12 - Pickerington, OH - Picktown Palooza 2024
July 13 - Marietta, OH - Adelphia Summer Concert Series
Aug. 02 - Jefferson City, MO - '80s Rock Invasion Live at Promenade Pavilion
Bret Michaels Got it Right Says Steven Adler's Publicist - 2023 In Review
Steven Adler Auctioned Guns N' Roses' Appetite For Destruction RIAA Certification Plaque For Charity - 2023 In Review
Why Guns N' Roses Icon Steven Adler Loves Music Festivals - 2023 In Review
Steven Adler Ready For 'one-of-a-kind night' With Motley Crue's Vince Neil
David Lee Roth Dials Up A Cover Of Classic 80s Hit- Original Guns N' Roses Star Steven Adler Launching Summer Shows- more
Late Metallica Icon Cliff Burton Featured On Apocalyptica Version Of 'The Call of Ktulu'- Deep Purple Deliver 'Pictures Of You'- more
Thomas Rhett Details New Album 'About A Woman'- Darius Rucker Raises $715K For St. Jude At Annual Ryman Concert- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Florida's Adventure Coast is Ready for Scallops!
Deep Inside the Blues: Photographs and Interviews by Margo Cooper
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Sammy Hagar Opens Sammy's Island at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Austria Wants to Know 'What's Your Sign?'
On The Record: The Hu, On Thorns I Lay and Psygnosis
David Lee Roth Dials Up A Cover Of Classic 80s Hit
Original Guns N' Roses Star Steven Adler Launching Summer Shows
Pete Townshend Live In Concert 1985-2001' Box Set Announced
Oceano Announce New Album With 'Mass Produced' Video
The String Cheese Incident Announces Themes For 2024 Red Rocks Run
Falling In Reverse Recruit Jelly Roll For 'All My Life' Video
Metallica Marching Band Competition Enters Year Two
Skid Row Announce First Live Album With 'Slave To The Grind' Video