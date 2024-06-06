Original Guns N' Roses Star Steven Adler Launching Summer Shows

Original Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler is ready to return to the road for a series of summer shows with his solo band that kick off this weekend at Happy Harry's RibFest in Fargo, ND.

Adler has lined up dates that run through August 2nd in Jefferson City, MO for the '80s Rock Invasion Live at Promenade Pavilion. He will be joined the dates by guitarists Michael Thomas and Alistair James, bassist Christian Sturba and vocalist Ari Kamin.

"Time to come out of hibernation!" Adler told LifeandTimes.biz earlier this week. "I'm like a bear, when it gets cold out, I go into hiding. But instead of sleeping in a cave, I hang out with my beautiful wife in the California sun, enjoy time with my beloved dogs and new foster puppy, and hit the drums and play, play, play."

June 08 - Fargo, ND - Happy Harry's RibFest

June 22 - Umatilla, OR - Umatilla Landing Days

June 28 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

June 29 - Dundalk, MD - Dundalk Heritage Fair

June 30 - Hopeville, VA - The Beacon Theatre

July 12 - Pickerington, OH - Picktown Palooza 2024

July 13 - Marietta, OH - Adelphia Summer Concert Series

Aug. 02 - Jefferson City, MO - '80s Rock Invasion Live at Promenade Pavilion

