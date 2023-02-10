In Flames Share 'End The Transmission' Lyric Video

In Flames have shared the lyric video for "End The Transmission," to celebrate the release of their brand new album, "Foregone", which hit stores today (February 10th).
Foregone, the furious new studio album, combines the greatest aggressive, metallic, and melodic strengths of their landmark records with the seasoned song writing of their contemporary era.
A sense of pride, accomplishment, and continued vitality are evident every time the band takes the stage, and all over Foregone. The album itself represents IN FLAMES past, present, and future.
"We are very proud to finally share this album with you," the band says. "Everything from our past, present, and a brief glimpse into the future is laid out in these songs. Can't wait to bring these songs to life on the road and play them for everyone. See you all very soon!"
FOREGONE TRACK LISTING:
"The Beginning of All Things That Will End"
"State of Slow Decay"
"Meet Your Maker"
"Bleeding Out"
"Foregone Pt. 1"
"Foregone Pt. 2"
"Pure Light Of Mind"
"The Great Deceiver"
"In The Dark"
"A Dialogue in b Flat Minor"
"Cynosure"
"End The Transmission"
