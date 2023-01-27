KISS Releasing Historic Live Recording

KISS have announced that they will be releasing a historic recording featuring the only known soundboard recording with short term guitarist Mark St. John as the next installment of their Off The Soundboard official live bootleg series.

Captured during a show at the Mid-Hudson Arena on November 28th, 1984, during the Animalize World Tour", KISS - Off The Soundboard: Poughkeepsie, New York, 1984", will be released on April 7th in various formats including streaming and download, a 2-LP standard black vinyl set, CD, and a limited edition 2-LP set pressed on 180g custard yellow vinyl. Preorders are available here.

FunHouse Ent. sent over these additional details: While the tracks "Young And Wasted" and "Rock And Roll All Nite" from this historic show are incomplete due to a tape change and tape space - these recordings were originally for archival use - this live recording is of historical importance due to St. John's appearance.

Off The Soundboard: Poughkeepsie, New York finds the legendary band in the midst of the U.S. leg of their successful Animalize World Tour with the short-lived lineup of Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Eric Carr, and guitarist Mark St. John.

The career-spanning 18-song set includes current-era KISS tracks such as "Creatures Of The Night," "I Love It Loud," "Lick It Up," and 1984's "Heaven's On Fire," which hit No. 49 U.S. Billboard chart. Poughkeepsie, New York also features perennial KISS anthems "Detroit Rock City," "Love Gun," and "Rock And Roll All Nite" from their classic back catalog.

KISS - Off The Soundboard: Poughkeepsie, NY

CD

Detroit Rock City

Cold Gin

Creatures Of The Night

Fits Like A Glove

Heaven's On Fire

Guitar Solo

Under the Gun

War Machine

Drum Solo

Young and Wasted (Incomplete)

Bass Solo

I Love It Loud

I Still Love You

Love Gun

Black Diamond

Oh! Susanna

Lick It Up

Rock And Roll All Niter (Incomplete)



