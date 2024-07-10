.

KISS Classic Joins Spotify's Billions Club After Surpassing 1 Billion Streams

Michael Angulia | 07-09-2024 10:02 PM EDT

KISS' rock disco classic "I Was Made For Lovin' You" has officially entered Spotify's Billions Club after the track surpassed 1 billion streams on the online music service.

"I Was Made For Lovin' You" is not alone on Spotify's The Billions Club playlist, it joins rock classics like Guns N' Roses' "Paradise City", Metallica's "Nothing Else Matters", Aerosmith's "Dream On", Arctic Monkey's "I Wanna Be Yours", and Linkin Park's "In The End".

"I Was Made For Lovin' You" was on KISS' controversial 1979 album, "Dynasty", which shifted the band's sound from the hard rock they were known for to a more disco inspired style, especially with that track and "Sure Know Something".

