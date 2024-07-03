Kissin' Dynamite 'Back With A Bang' With New Song

(Freeman Promotions) Kissin' Dynamite has released another catchy anthem, revealing the title track of their highly anticipated new album, 'Back With A Bang', out July 5, 2024, via Napalm Records! Earlier singles from 'Back With A Bang' have been extremely well-received, with the first single "Raise Your Glass" hitting #1 on the German Rock Radio Charts and the latest single "The Devil Is A Woman" gaining hundreds of thousands of streams in less than a month.

KISSIN' DYNAMITE hit #2 on the Official German Album Charts with their latest album, regularly top the Rock Radio Airplay Charts and have several millions of streams and video views on their biggest hits.

In Autumn 2024, the band is heading out on a world tour, with fast-selling headline shows across Europe and two shows in Japan. KISSIN' DYNAMITE will also be performing at several summer festivals, including an epic album release show at ROCKHARZ this Friday.

Founded as a teenage school band in 2007 and equipped with an authentic 80s stadium rock attitude, KISSIN' DYNAMITE has performed at countless major festivals internationally, opened for acts such as L.A. rockstars Motley Crue and played massive sold-out headline tours.

KISSIN' DYNAMITE's booming career has seen several high chart entries, with the latest studio album and Napalm Records debut 'Not The End Of The Road' (2022) impressively climbing to #2 on the Official German Album Charts. Moreover, the rock formation's catchy hits have made it to #1 on the Rock Radio Airplay Charts several times, and the multi-million-times streamed band has gained over a million views on each of their most popular music videos. Now, KISSIN' DYNAMITE released their promising new offering 'Back With A Bang', once again recorded and produced by singer Hannes Braun (Sudland Music). The album was mastered by Grammy-nominated mastering engineer Robin Schmidt (24-96 Mastering).

KISSIN' DYNAMITE World Tour 2024:

w/ Massive Wagons

04.10.24 DE - Munich / TonHalle

05.10.24 DE - Cologne / E-Werk

06.10.24 DE - Wiesbaden / Schlachthof

08.10.24 HU - Budapest / Barba Negra Blue Stage

09.10.24 AT - Vienna / Szene Wien

11.10.24 DE - Leipzig / Haus Auensee

12.10.24 CZ - Brno / Sono Centrum

13.10.24 DE - Berlin / Kulturbrauerei Kesselhaus

25.10.24 CH - Pratteln / Z7 Konzertfabrik

26.10.24 DE - Geiselwind / Music Hall

27.10.24 NL - Enschede / Metropol, HJ Zaal

29.10.24 FR - Paris / Trabendo

30.10.24 FR - Villeurbanne / La Rayonne

01.11.24 BE - Antwerp / Trix

02.11.24 DE - Hamburg / Große Freiheit 36

17.11.24 JP - Osaka / The Live House Soma

18.11.24 JP - Tokyo / Shibuya WWW

28.12.24 DE - Balingen / Volksbank Messe

Festivals:

21.06.24 DE - Fulda / Kultur Findet Stadt

05.07.24 DE - Ballenstedt / Rock Harz Festival

06.07.24 DE - Empfenbach / Festival Holledau

07.07.24 DE - Tuttlingen / Honberg Sommer

28.07.24 DE - Bremen / Seebühne rockt

23.08.24 DE - Haddeby / Baltic Open Air

25.08.24 PT - Pindelo Dos Milagres / Milgare Metaleiro

