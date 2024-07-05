Enter Shikari 'Dancing On The Frontline' With New Release

(PPR) Enter Shikari have released Dancing On The Frontline, a new companion album to their UK #1 record A Kiss for the Whole World. The new release brings together remixes, non-album singles (featuring the likes of Wargasm, Cody Frost, AViVA and Fever 333's Jason Aalon Butler), plus session tracks originally recorded for the BBC Radio 1 Rock Show and Future Sounds shows.
Dancing On The Frontline also comes with a Blu-ray of the band's headline performance at the UK's Slam Dunk Festival in 2023 and a set from Germany's Vainstream Festival in the summer of 2022, with both shows edited by the band's longtime visual collaborator Oleg Rooz. Stream it here.
Since A Kiss For The Whole World's release, Enter Shkari's much-lauded live show has been all around the world, covering the USA, Australia, Europe, UK, Ireland and more. In February 2024, audiences in the UK, Netherlands and Germany also witnessed the band's biggest ever headline tour to date, an audio-visual spectacular that The Guardian awarded four stars and heralded as "the beginning of Enter Shikari's greatest chapter."
October / November 2024 sees the band head back to the USA and Canada, this time taking along You Me At Six as special guests. Australian pop-punks Yours Truly will also be joining the tour as openers on all dates.
Enter Shikari will then head out on a short headline tour of the UK and Germany in November / December, playing shows in more intimate venues and including some towns often overlooked by more traditional major tours, with a majority of the shows selling out within hours of going on sale.
Enter Shikari 2024 North American headline tour dates
Wed 10/9/24 - Dallas, TX, South Side Music Hall
Thu 10/10/24 - Austin, TX, Empire Garage
Sat 10/12/24 - Houston, TX, Warehouse live Midtown
Wed 10/16/24 - Washington, DC, Howard Theater
Thu 10/17/24 - Philadelphia, PA, Union Transfer
Fri 10/18/24 - Boston, MA, Paradise Rock Club
Sat 10/19/24 - New York, NY, Palladium
Mon 10/21/24 - Montreal, QC, Théâtre Beanfield
Wed 10/23/24 - Toronto, ON, Danforth Music Hall
Thu 10/24/24 - Chicago, IL, Metro
Fri 10/25/24 - Minneapolis, MN, First Ave
Sat 10/26/24 - Davenport, IA, Capitol Theatre
Sun 10/27/24 - St Louis, MO, Red Flag
Tue 10/29/24 - Denver, CO, Gothic Theater
Wed 10/30/24 - Salt Lake City, UT, The Complex
Fri 11/1/24 - Spokane, WA, Knitting Factory
Sat 11/2/24 - Vancouver, BC, Commodore Ballroom
Sun 11/3/24 - Portland, OR, Wonder Ballroom
Mon 11/4/24 - Seattle, WA, Showbox
Wed 11/6/24 - Sacramento, CA, Ace of Spades
Thu 11/7/24 - San Francisco, CA, August Hall
Fri 11/8/24 - San Diego, CA, House of Blues
Sat 11/9/24 - Los Angeles, CA, The Belasco
Enter Shikari 2024 UK / DE headline tour dates
Tue 26 Nov - Foundry, Torquay, UK - SOLD OUT
Thu 28 Nov - Octagon, Sheffield, UK - SOLD OUT
Fri 29 Nov - Mountford Hall, Liverpool, UK
Sat 30 Nov - Gliderdrome, Boston, UK - SOLD OUT
Sun 01 Dec - UEA, Norwich, UK - SOLD OUT
Tue 03 Dec - Barrowland, Glasgow, UK - SOLD OUT
Wed 04 Dec - Globe, Stockton, UK
Fri 06 Dec - O2 Academy, Birmingham, UK
Sat 07 Dec - Lees Cliff Hall, Folkstone, UK - SOLD OUT
Tue 10 Dec - FZW, Dortmund, DE - SOLD OUT
Wed 11 Dec - Modernes, Bremen, DE - SOLD OUT
Thur 12 Dec - Reithalle, Dresden, DE
Fri 13 Dec - UM Wizzemann, Stuttgart, DE - SOLD OUT
