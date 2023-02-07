Mike Tramp Revisits White Lion With New Album

Mike Tramp has shared his new version of "Cry For Freedom", to announce his forthcoming "Songs Of White Lion" album that is set to be released on April 14th.

The new album finds the vocalist revisiting some of the songs from his White Lion days. He explains, "For me, the period of 1983-1991 was a once in a lifetime experience.

"Everything I did back then was for the first time, and even though it was beyond exciting and adventurous, when it came to an end, it was more than just the end of a band, it was also the end of a very specific time in my life that I had lived and been part of.

"Over the next 20 years, I would revisit that time in my life in small parts, but never felt 100% comfortable with it. I simply could not force myself to recreate what I once was.

"Now, here I am again, the year is 2023 and I have recorded an album of the 'big' White Lion songs as close to the originals as possible, but exploring small new parts that today I feel should be that way. I am not 26 anymore, I don't sing like I am 26, and I wouldn't be doing justice to the songs or myself if I tried to sing like I am 26.

"Today, I sing the songs that I wrote with Vito Bratta over 40 years ago exactly the way I am today. This is the only way I can embrace them and feel at home and be honest to myself and the songs." Stream "Cry For Freedom" below:

Related Stories

News > Mike Tramp