Mike Tramp Releases 'Lights and Thunder' Video

(Freeman Promotions) Mike Tramp returns with 'Songs Of White Lion - Vol. II' which will drop on August 23rd via Frontiers Music Srl. The album's ten tracks once again see Tramp re-imagining select cuts from his former band White Lion.

To herald the album's announcement, Tramp shares its first single, "Lights and Thunder," accompanied by a new music video. MIKE TRAMP comments on the new release: "Would Leonardo Da Vinci have re-painted Mona Lisa, if he had gotten a second chance? That we will never know, but I can say for sure, that I am beyond thrilled to have gotten a second chance to re-record and sing the songs I wrote between 1983 -1990.

"Today I have such a better understanding of how I want to express the songs in my voice than I had when I was in my 20's, it's just a fact, and I've grabbed the chance. 'Songs Of White Lion' is a whole new chapter, matter of fact it is current."

TRAMP will embark on an extended tour supporting 'Songs Of White Lion Vol.II' starting in the mid-August.

