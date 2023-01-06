Nirvana, Heart's Ann and Nancy Wilson Lead Grammy Lifetime achievement Honorees

The Recording Academy have announced that the 2023 lifetime achievement awards will be going to Nirvana, Heart's Ann and Nancy Wilson, The Supremes, Bobby McFerrin, Ma Rainey, Chic's Nile Rodgers and Slick Rick.
They will receive their honors during Grammy Week at the Special Merit Awards ceremony that will be taking place at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles on February 4th.
"The Academy is proud to celebrate this diverse slate of influential music people spanning numerous genres and crafts as our 2023 Special Merit Awards honorees," said Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. "Each creator on this list has made an impact on our industry - from technical to creative achievements - representing the breadth of music's diverse community. We're excited to celebrate this group of legends next month that continues to inspire and shape the music world."
