Norma Jean Look Back With '1994' Video

Michael Angulia | Published 01-30-2023

Norma Jean have released a music video for their song "1994" that is comprised of footage that was taken from the entirety of their career.

The song comes from their ninth studio album, "Deathrattle Sing For Me" and frontman Cory Brandan had this to say about the new video, "If you film your band for 20+ years and never do anything with it, you end up with a box full of VHS and hi-8 tapes like what happened to me.

"Instead of making that expensive documentary you were always hoping to make, just make a three- minute music video instead." See the results below.

The video comes as the band prepares to hit the road for a headline tour with Fire From the Gods and Greyhaven as support that is kicking off on February 3rd in Anaheim, CA.

Norma Jean On Tour:
With Fire From The Gods + Greyhaven:
2/3 - Anaheim, CA - Parish - House Of Blues
2/4 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge
2/5 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
2/7 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
2/8 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
2/10 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
2/11 - Sioux Falls, SD - Icon Event Hall
2/12 - Iowa CIiy, IA - Wildwood
2/15 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
2/16 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
2/17 - Covington, KY - Madison Theater
2/18 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot Ballroom
2/21 - Brooklyn, NY - Monarch
2/22 - Cambridge, MA - Middle East
2/23 - Millersville, PA - Phantom Power
2/24 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27
2/25 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819
2/26 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft
2/28 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It
3/1 - Dallas, TX - Trees
3/2 - El Paso, TX - Rock House
3/3 - Mesa, AZ - Nile
3/4 - Las Vegas, NV - 24 Oxford
3/5 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720


