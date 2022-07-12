Norma Jean, Madball, Oceano Lead Kentucky Irate Fest Lineup

Event poster

(Chipster) Although there are many rock festivals held throughout the world during the summer months, the only one to focus solely on core-based music (metalcore, deathcore, slam, beatdown, etc.) will take place from August 26-28 - the Kentucky Irate Fest.

Held at the MG Prime Entertainment Complex (7021 Global Drive, in Louisville, Kentucky), each day will feature 25+ bands, including national touring and local bands, with festival capacity being 4,000 people.



Main acts include Russia's Slaughter to Prevail (first US show since 2019), Norma Jean, Madball, Oceano, Rivers of Nihil, Impending Doom, Traitors, The Browning, Rose Funeral (first show since 2014), Bury Your Dead (rare reunion show), Cane Hill, Palisades, Tallah, Evergreen Terrace, Jason Paige (singing his Pokemon songs he created) with local legends Belushi Speedball, The Last Ten Seconds of Life, Kaonashi, and Sea of Treachery (first show in 3 years), Costa Rica's Savage Existence, and Australia's Earth Caller featuring Misstiq (first US show).



Festival doors will open at 11 AM , show at 12:00/noon each day, and the show will go until 11:30 each evening.



Additionally, there will be several merch vendors on site, and 6 food trucks which will serve tacos, pizza, sushi/hibachi, hot dogs, hamburgers, and lemonade/desserts. Vegetarian option truck will also be available.



Ticketing options include Single Day-$60.00 per day, GA- $150.00 for full weekend pass, VIP-$250.00, 4 pack ticket options available at discounted rate: 4 single day tickets for $180.00 or 4 weekend pass tickets for $450.00 (buy 3, get 1 free).



On-site parking will be available for $10.00, and while there will be no camping, there are 28 hotels within a 10 minute drive of the festival grounds.



Tickets can be ordered online and a complete list of the artists performing can be viewed via www.iratefest.com/tickets.



"I am extremely proud of this festival," says its CEO and founder, Joseph Borland. "Being a metal fan, and specifically of these genres, I am happy to really show people how awesome these sub genres can be. I think we have a special opportunity to create a unique experience for everyone involved. I think Irate Fest being global is an option for years down the road, and this being our inaugural year, I think people should be excited to experience something in its actual first year."



"What sets us apart is the amount of heavy sub genres. Sub genres like Deathcore, metalcore, slam, and beatdown that you generally do not see in most festivals. We also have 25 bands per day, which is a lot for two stages. We have a thorough plan with no overlapping sets so the fans can have the best experience and not have to choose which stage to be at a specific time."



"Our plan for 2023 and beyond is to expand into multiple cities with the same bands, almost like what Mayhem Festival and Warped Tour did. Being able to have this exact style show on the west coast and east coast, as well as the Midwest, is what we want to bring to our fans."



Bring your dancing shoes and some band aids, because Irate Fest will be the heaviest festival of the year!



A video trailer for the festival can be found below:

Related Stories

Norma Jean Reveal Spearmint Revolt Video

Norma Jean 'Call For The Blood' With New Video

Norma Jean Offshoot orphantwin Share 'Deathsurf' Video

News > Norma Jean