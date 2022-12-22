Norma Jean Announce The Deathrattle Tour

Tour poster

Norma Jean have announced that they will be hitting the road early next year for a U.S. headline tour that will feature support from Fire From The Gods and Greyhaven.

They are launching the trek in support of their new album, "Deathrattle", which arrived back in August. The Deathrattle Tour is set to kick off on February 2nd in Anaheim, CA.

The group also shared "To those asking/interested - VIP includes a ticket to the show + all this. Limited amounts available. Looking forward to meeting you! - *Some venues may have additional VIP perks available."

02/03 Anaheim, CA - Parish - House Of Blues

02/04 San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

02/05 Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

02/07 Seattle, WA - El Corazon

02/08 Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

02/10 Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

02/11 Sioux Falls, SD - Icon Event Hall

02/12 Iowa CIiy, IA - Wildwood

02/15 Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

02/16 Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

02/17 Covington, KY - Madison Theater

02/18 Pontiac, MI - Crofoot Ballroom

02/21 Brooklyn, NY - Monarch

02/22 Cambridge, MA - Middle East

02/23 Millersville, PA - Phantom Power

02/24 Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27

02/25 Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

02/26 Atlanta, GA - The Loft

02/28 Austin, TX - Come And Take It

03/01 Dallas, TX - Trees

03/02 El Paso, TX - Rock House

03/03 Mesa, AZ - Nile

03/04 Las Vegas, NV - 24 Oxford

03/05 Los Angeles, - 1720

