Norma Jean Announce The Deathrattle Tour

Norma Jean have announced that they will be hitting the road early next year for a U.S. headline tour that will feature support from Fire From The Gods and Greyhaven.
They are launching the trek in support of their new album, "Deathrattle", which arrived back in August. The Deathrattle Tour is set to kick off on February 2nd in Anaheim, CA.
The group also shared "To those asking/interested - VIP includes a ticket to the show + all this. Limited amounts available. Looking forward to meeting you! - *Some venues may have additional VIP perks available."
02/03 Anaheim, CA - Parish - House Of Blues
02/04 San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge
02/05 Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
02/07 Seattle, WA - El Corazon
02/08 Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
02/10 Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
02/11 Sioux Falls, SD - Icon Event Hall
02/12 Iowa CIiy, IA - Wildwood
02/15 Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
02/16 Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
02/17 Covington, KY - Madison Theater
02/18 Pontiac, MI - Crofoot Ballroom
02/21 Brooklyn, NY - Monarch
02/22 Cambridge, MA - Middle East
02/23 Millersville, PA - Phantom Power
02/24 Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27
02/25 Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819
02/26 Atlanta, GA - The Loft
02/28 Austin, TX - Come And Take It
03/01 Dallas, TX - Trees
03/02 El Paso, TX - Rock House
03/03 Mesa, AZ - Nile
03/04 Las Vegas, NV - 24 Oxford
03/05 Los Angeles, - 1720
