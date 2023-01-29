Papa Roach 'Cut The Line' With Beartooth

Papa Roach have released their new single "Cut The Line" featuring Beartooth, as a preview to the forthcoming "Ego Trip Digital Deluxe Edition", which will arrive on St Patrick's Day (March 17th).

Big Picture Media sent over the following details: Following the massive success of their eleventh studio album EGO TRIP, Papa Roach has also announced , and the long-awaited release date of EGO TRIP Standard Edition on Vinyl.

The twenty track digital deluxe release features remixed versions of songs from the original record, as well as new music. Out today is "Cut The Line" featuring Beartooth. Listen now here.



Also available for pre-order is the long-awaited EGO TRIP Vinyl LP, in its second edition after offering exclusively for November's Black Friday Record Store Day.

The worldwide release features the Standard 14-track album in unique packaging with a pop-up EGO TRIP roller coaster inside gatefold, amusement park map, and 140g vinyl LP in Opaque Black, "Translucent Purple" for Indie Retailers, "Strawberry Shortcake" available via the band's merchandise store, and "Yellow & Black Swirl" exclusively on tour, the latter two variants including a special 7" featuring two acoustic tracks.



Jacoby Shaddix had this to say, "This album has been a journey for us - from recording the album in 2020 to having two #1 hit singles last year, to adding one of our favorite bands Beartooth to this track, all for the first time on our own label. These songs rip and we're stoked get them out there. It's been one hell of an EGO TRIP! See what I did there!?"



Next month Papa Roach will hit the road for the Rockzilla Tour: The Second Leg. A co-headline tour with Falling In Reverse and featuring special guest Hollywood Undead and opener Escape The Fate, this thrilling sequel will kick off in Rochester, New York on February 1st and will include stops in 21 cities across the US, many of which are SOLD OUT or low on tickets. Tickets are on sale now and available at paparoachmerch.com/pages/tour



Papa Roach will be traveling abroad next year for a string of UK dates with Don Broco and Dance Gavin Dance, the co-headline "Cut My Heart Into Pieces" Australian trek with The Used, followed by Summer Festival appearances in Europe with more set to be announced.

Ego Trip Deluxe Tracklisting:

1. Kill The Noise

2. Stand Up

3. Swerve (feat. Fever 333 and Sueco)

4. Bloodline

5. Liar

6. Ego Trip

7. Unglued

8. Dying to Believe

9. Killing Time

10. Leave a Light On

11. Always Wandering

12. No Apologies

13. Cut the line

14. I Surrender

15. Spotlight (Demo)

16. Swerve (Rockzilla Remix) w/ Hollywood Undead

17. Cut The Line Feat. Beartooth

18. Stand Up Feat. The Battle Drum Marching Band

19. Stand Up (Bloody Beatroots Remix)

20. Dying to Believe (Acoustic)



UK Tour with Don Broco and Dance Gavin Dance

3/21 - Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff International Arena

3/23 - Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

3/24 - Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena Birmingham

3/25 - London, UK @ Alexandra Palace



"Cut My Heart Into Pieces" Australian Tour with The Used

4/21 - Perth, AUS @ Metro City

4/23 - Adelaide, AUS @ AEC Theatre

4/24 - Melbourne, AUS @ Margaret Court Arena

4/28 - Sydney, AUS @ The Hordern Pavilion

4/30 - Brisbane, AUS @ Fortitude Music Hall



Festival Appearances

5/13 - Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World 2023

6/2-6/4 - Nurnberg, Germany @ Rock am Ring 2023

6/9 - Nickelsdorf, Austria @ Nova Rock 2023

6/15-6/18 - Dessel Belgium @ Graspop Metal Meeting 2023

6/22-6/24 - Ysselsteyn, Netherlands @ Jer On Air Festival 2023

6/23-6/25 - Grafenhainichen, Germany @ Full Force 2023

6/24-6/25 - Münster, Germany @ Vainstream Rockfest 2023



Rockzilla Tour with Falling in Reverse and Special Guest Hollywood Undead

2/1 - Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory

2/2 - Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre

2/4 - Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

2/5 - Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

2/7 - Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center Arena

2/8 - Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

2/10 - Johnstown, PA @ 1st Summit Arena (SOLD OUT)

2/11 - Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Special Events Center (SOLD OUT)

2/13 - Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre

2/14 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Wings Event Center

2/16 - Wichita, KS @ Hartman Arena

2/18 - Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

2/19 - Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

2/21 - Rio Rancho, NM @ Rio Rancho Events Center

2/22 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Broadmoor World Arena

2/24 - Missoula, MT @ Adams Center

2/27 - Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Convention Centre

2/28 - Calgary, AB @ Big Four

3/2 - Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Centre

3/3 - Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

3/5 - Seattle, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena





