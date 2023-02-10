Queen Share Rare Video From 2012 Ukraine Concert On The Greatest

(hennemusic) Queen are sharing rare rehearsal video from a 2012 concert in Kyiv, Ukraine on the latest episode of their weekly series The Greatest.

To wrap up a behind-the-scenes look at Queen's rehearsal process, the fourth episode presents rare footage of Brian May and Roger Taylor at a sound check as they run through the band's 1975 classic, "'39", which is interspersed with video from the live performance just hours later.

The June 30, 2012 event at Kyiv's Independence Square in front of more than 350,000 fans - plus a TV audience of millions - was part of a benefit show for the Elena Pinchuk ANTIAIDS Foundation alongside a performance by Elton John, and marked the full concert debut of singer Adam Lambert with the band.

"There was this sense of camaraderie," recalled Adam in a previous episode of Queen The Greatest. "It was an instant sense of comfort and ease that we all had. We all got a kick out of each other. It felt like the right fit."

Queen and Lambert - who initially teamed up for a six-show run of live dates in 2012 - have toured together ever since, with their most recent trek, "The Rhapsody Tour", wrapping up last summer.

Watch rare Queen video from 2012 here.

