(hennemusic) Queen are sharing rare rehearsal video from a 2012 concert in Kyiv, Ukraine on the latest episode of their weekly series The Greatest.
To wrap up a behind-the-scenes look at Queen's rehearsal process, the fourth episode presents rare footage of Brian May and Roger Taylor at a sound check as they run through the band's 1975 classic, "'39", which is interspersed with video from the live performance just hours later.
The June 30, 2012 event at Kyiv's Independence Square in front of more than 350,000 fans - plus a TV audience of millions - was part of a benefit show for the Elena Pinchuk ANTIAIDS Foundation alongside a performance by Elton John, and marked the full concert debut of singer Adam Lambert with the band.
"There was this sense of camaraderie," recalled Adam in a previous episode of Queen The Greatest. "It was an instant sense of comfort and ease that we all had. We all got a kick out of each other. It felt like the right fit."
Queen and Lambert - who initially teamed up for a six-show run of live dates in 2012 - have toured together ever since, with their most recent trek, "The Rhapsody Tour", wrapping up last summer.
Watch rare Queen video from 2012 here.
Delain Share 'Queen Of Shadow' Video
Queen Revisit Magic Tour Rehearsals On The Greatest
Adam Lambert Gives Getting Older A Glam Makeover
Queen Revisit Live Aid Rehearsals On The Greatest
Linkin Park Share 'Lost' Single Featuring Chester- Weekly Rock Talk Series 'Power Hour' Coming To AXS TV- more
Megadeth Sued Over New Album Cover Art- Rolling Stones Chronicles Documentary Series- M83 Surprise Releases 'Chapter 1'- more
Quick Flicks: Creature From Black Lake
Bloodsucking Zombies from Outer Space - 2 Decades of Decay
GETSOME! - Nothing Personal of Course
Linkin Park Share 'Lost' Single Featuring Chester Bennington
Weekly Rock Talk Series 'Power Hour' Coming To AXS TV
Queen Share Rare Video From 2012 Ukraine Concert On The Greatest
Dropkick Murphys Recruit Nikki Lane and Ken Casey For 'Never Git Drunk No More'
In Flames Share 'End The Transmission' Lyric Video
Black Star Riders Release 'Catch Yourself On' Video
The Guess Who Release 'The King' Video To Announce New Album
Singled Out: World Gone Cold (Members of P.O.D., Demon Hunter, Attack Attack!)