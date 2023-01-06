Reba McEntire's The Hammer Premieres This Weekend

(The GreenRoom) The new movie, Reba McEntire's The Hammer, starring and executive produced by Reba, will premiere tomorrow, January 7th at 8/7c on Lifetime and will be available to stream the following day.
In The Hammer, Reba plays Kim Wheeler, an outspoken, firecracker lawyer who is appointed Judge of the 5th District of Nevada and is one of the few traveling judges left in America.
This is Lifetime's second collaboration with Reba, who also starred in and executive produced her 2021 holiday film, Reba McEntire's Christmas in Tune. The Hammer also reunites McEntire with her Reba co-star Melissa Peterman and stars Kay Shioma Metchie and Rex Linn.
"I loved the script for The Hammer and could definitely identify with the tough, no-nonsense spirit of the real life person it was based on," Reba said. "Also, how could I say no to getting to work with my boyfriend, Rex Linn, and my Reba tv show co-star Melissa Peterman again? We had the best time!"
Leading up to the premiere, Reba will appear on The Talk today at 2/1c. Tomorrow, Jan. 7, Reba and her co-stars will be discussing the movie via Facebook Live at 6/5c. Reba will be also be live tweeting throughout The Hammer's debut. Fans can join in with Reba by using #TheHammer.
Reba McEntire Expands Live In Concert Tour
Reba McEntire Announces The Ultimate Christmas Collection
Reba McEntire Announce U.S. Fall Arena Tour
Greg Puciato Teams With Code Orange's Reba Meyers For 'Lowered'
Motley Crue and Def Leppard Add Date To The World Tour- Eagles Add New Stops To Hotel California Tour- more
Iron Maiden Being Honored by Royal Mail- Kings Of Thrash To Rock Megadeth's Early Albums On Tour- more
Sharon Osbourne's Medical Emergency A Mystery- AC/DC Approached Iggy Pop About Becoming Their Singer- Paul Di'Anno- more
Ozzy, Axl, Halford, Dio Among RS's Greatest Singers Of All Time- Slipknot's 'Look Outside Your Window' Project May Be Released This Year- more
Bob Dylan Sees Profound Meaning In Guns N' Roses Star's Song- Billy Idol To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Comes to Tempe
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers - Live at the Fillmore (1997)
Root 66: Brother Brothers, 3 Pairs of Boots, John McCutcheon and Ethan Daniel Davidson
The Winery Dogs Address Our 'Mad World' With New Single
Tyler Hubbard Releases 'Me For Me' Video
Cheat Codes And Dolly Parton Share 'Bets On Us'
Revolution Saints Share 'Need Each Other' Video
Daughtry Recruit Lzzy Hale For Journey Cover
Peter Gabriel Shares New Single 'Panopticom'
Reba McEntire's The Hammer Premieres This Weekend
Motley Crue and Def Leppard Add Date To The World Tour