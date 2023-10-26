Reba McEntire Hits New York Times Bestseller List

(The GreenRoom) Reba McEntire's new lifestyle book "Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots," has topped The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, USA Today and Publishers Weekly bestseller lists, following its Oct. 10 release.

"An homage to her faith, family, and Oklahoma upbringing (Booklist), the book is a "lifestyle guide that has a sense of humor" (Garden & Gun). Purchase the book here (ad).

Additionally, her accompanying album Not That Fancy shot to the No. 1 spot on the Current Country Album chart. Reba teamed up with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb to record stripped-down versions of some of her most iconic songs, "making room for McEntire's voice to shine" (American Songwriter). The 14-track collection features a brand new single "Seven Minutes In Heaven," an homage to Reba's mother. Watch the music video below.

Amidst all buzz, Reba's iconic hit "Fancy" - the namesake for the new book and album - surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify.

Related Stories

Reba Releases 'Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots'

Reba McEntire Unplugs For 'Not That Fancy'

Reba McEntire Partners with 40 Farms for Themed Corn Mazes

Reba Unplugs For 'Till You Love Me'

More Reba News