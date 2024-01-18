Reba To Perform National Anthem at Super Bowl LVIII

(The GreenRoom) Reba McEntire is slated to perform the national anthem for Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, which was announced today on CBS Mornings. The Super Bowl will take place at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11 and will air on CBS.

The performance will mark a full circle moment for Reba, who was discovered 50 years ago at the 1974 National Finals Rodeo in Oklahoma when she sang the national anthem, launching her iconic career.

"I'm honored to be part of something as big and historic as the Super Bowl coming to Las Vegas for the first time," Reba said. "2024 marks 50 years since I was discovered singing the National Anthem at the National Finals Rodeo, and I can't think of a better way to celebrate that anniversary."

Along with Reba, pre-game talent for the Super Bowl includes Post Malone and Andra Day with Usher performing at half time.

Reba recently wrapped her role as coach on Season 24 of NBC's The Voice and is set to return for Season 25.

