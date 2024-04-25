Reba McEntire to Host 59th ACM Awards

(Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis) The Academy of Country Music (ACM), Prime Video, and Dick Clark Productions (DCP) today announced that entertainment icon Reba McEntire will host the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 16 at 8 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. CDT/5 p.m. PDT, streaming live exclusively for a global audience across 240+ countries and territories on Prime Video from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. A Prime membership will not be required to watch live, everyone is invited to the Party of the Year.

Returning as host for the 17th time, the most of any artist, Reba has a celebrated history with Country Music's Party of the Year and will take the stage for a show stopping special performance featuring brand new music. The iconic entertainer boasts an impressive record of 16 ACM Award wins and nine nominations for the prestigious ACM Entertainer of the Year, including a win in 1994; she also holds the most nominations for Female Artist of the Year.

"I am tickled to pieces to get to host the ACM Awards for the 17th time!" Reba McEntire exclaimed. "What an honor to have been part of the past, present and now the future of the Academy of Country Music with Amazon Prime Video. I can't wait to get to Texas and see everybody May 16th!"

"We are thrilled for the homecoming of Reba to the ACM Awards stage for the 17th time! There is simply no one better to continue to elevate this show in our new global streaming era with Amazon Prime Video," ACM CEO Damon Whiteside said. "No one has a deeper and richer history with the Academy than Reba, from her many years hosting the ACM Awards, and from her 16 ACM Awards wins including Entertainer of the Year and two ACM anniversary Milestone Awards. With exciting new music coming, extensive television presence and a worldwide fanbase, Reba's back and better than ever!"

"Reba McEntire is an icon. She is one of the most influential artists in the music industry and we are thrilled to welcome her back as host of the Academy of Country Music Awards," said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. "We look forward to continuing our successful collaboration with the ACM Awards along with harnessing the global strength of Amazon to offer country music's longest running award show to our audience."

Fans can also tune into the official ACM Red Carpet on Prime Video, the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, and Amazon Live, starting at 7 p.m. EDT/6 p.m. CDT/4 p.m. PDT. The Emmy-nominated, star-powered experience will celebrate Country Music's biggest stars and emerging talent, and feature unforgettable performances, exclusive collaborations, and unexpected moments that will captivate fans worldwide. The full rebroadcast will be available directly following the stream on Prime Video and available the next day for free on Amazon Freevee and the Amazon Music app. Performers, presenters, and ACM Awards ancillary events will be announced in the coming weeks.

Related Stories

Reba To Perform National Anthem at Super Bowl LVIII

Reba McEntire Hits New York Times Bestseller List

Reba Releases 'Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots'

Reba McEntire Unplugs For 'Not That Fancy'

News > Reba McEntire