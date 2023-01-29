.

The Rolling Stones Stream 2012 Performance Of 'Doom And Gloom'

Bruce Henne | Published 01-29-2023

Album art

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are streaming live audio of a performance of their 2012 single, "Doom And Gloom."

The song was the lead single from the band's 50th anniversary compilation, "GRRR!", which traced the musical history of the group through the years and was issued in sync with a tour in 2012, as featured on the forthcoming package "GRRR Live!"

Due February 10, the project delivers The Rolling Stones in performance at Newark, NJ's Prudential Center on December 15, 2012 that saw the band joined by guests including former member Mick Taylor, The Black Keys, Gary Clark Jr, John Mayer, Lady Gaga, and hometown hero Bruce Springsteen.

The show has not been available to fans since its original 2012 airing on pay-per-view, until now; the 2023 package features re-edited video and newly-remixed audio.

Get more details and stream "Doom And Gloom" live here.


hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

