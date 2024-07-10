The Rolling Stones Celebrating LA Shows With Special Merch Events

(MMPR) In anticipation of The Rolling Stones' upcoming LA shows on July 10th and 13th, Bravado, the premier merchandise and brand management company of Universal Music Group, is thrilled to announce two meticulously curated brand partnerships. Bravado has teamed up with Supervinyl and Brain Dead Studios to host special events and debut limited-edition merchandise across Los Angeles on July 9th and July 12th.

Supervinyl, a cult music store on Sycamore known for its lovingly curated vinyl offer kicked off The Rolling Stones retail experience on July 9th. The Hollywood store opened their doors to guests to view exclusive apparel and hand-painted turntables.

Brain Dead Studios, a cutting-edge streetwear brand, has assembled a team of creatives to produce exclusive items in collaboration with the world's greatest rock and roll band. On July 12th, Brain Dead Studios will host a cinema and store takeover at their Fairfax location where guests can immerse themselves in the sights and sounds of the band's historic 2016 live show in Cuba with a screening of The Rolling Stones: Havana Moon concert film. Alongside the Fairfax store, co-branded merchandise will also be available at the SoFi Stadium shows, as well as The Rolling Stones official webstore and RS No. 9 London and Tokyo locations.

Matt Young, President of Bravado states, "We are stoked to have Brain Dead and Supervinyl join us in celebrating The Rolling Stones return to LA. These partnerships shine a light on the Stones' everlasting impact on fashion, music, and culture. A real stop and smell the roses moment."

July 9th

Supervinyl

900 Sycamore Ave, LOS ANGELES, CA 90038

July 12th

Brain Dead Studios

611 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036

