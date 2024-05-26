.

Rolling Stones Announce Final Stop Of The Hackney Diamonds Tour

05-26-2024
The Rolling Stones took to social media last week to announce what will be the final concert of their Hackney Diamonds Tour, that the legendary band launched in support of their album of the same name.

The tour will be concluding on July 21st when the band performs at the Thunder Ridge Nature Reserve in Ridgedale, Missouri. Tickets for the concert at set to go on sale May 31st, according to the post.

The band launched the current leg of the tour on April 28th at the NRG Stadium in Houston, with dates still upcoming in various markets across North America, including East Rutherford, Foxboro, Orlando, Atlanta, Philly, Cleveland, Denver, Chicago, Vancouver, Los Angeles and Santa Clara.

