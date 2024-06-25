.

The Rolling Stones Classics Getting Punk Makeovers

The Rolling Stones classic "Wild Horses" has been given a punk makeover by Scottish rockers Skids. This is just one of the tracks that will appear on the forthcoming Punk Me Up A Tribute to The Rolling Stones, which will be released on CD, vinyl and digital everywhere starting July 26th.

Glass Onyon sent over these details: Hot on the heels of the wildly successful Punk Floyd - A Tribute To Pink Floyd and High Voltage Punk - A Tribute to AC/DC comes this punk rock salute to the biggest rock band on the planet, The Rolling Stones! Punk Me Up - A Tribute to The Rolling Stones is a unique compilation that features several veteran punk rock bands, renowned for their high-energy performances and rebellious spirit, delivering their own renditions of well-known Rolling Stones songs. Ever wondered what Fear's take on "Honky Tonk Women" would sound like or The Vibrators' version of "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction"? Well, wonder no more!

Punk Me Up showcases the raw power and unbridled energy of punk rock, breathing new life into classic rock radio staples. Just check out Skids' superb reimagining of the Jagger/Richards countrified ballad "Wild Horses." The Scottish punk rock kings amp up the song's dormant, unbridled energy with razor sharp guitar riffs and anthemic voices that transform the ballad into a fist-pumping blast of pure emotion.

Skids frontman Richard Jobson declares "I loved the idea of taking an iconic Stones track and giving it a punch in the guts. What was once a favourite ballad of mine will never ever sound the same again!"

TRACK LIST:
1. Start Me Up - Jah Wobble & Jon Klein
2. Mother's Little Helper - Peter And The Test Tube Babies
3. Honky Tonk Women - Fear
4. Rocks Off - Reagan Youth
5. Paint It Black - UK Subs & Dead Boys
6. Jumpin' Jack Flash - The Queers
7. Midnight Rambler - JFA
8. Satisfaction - The Vibrators
9. Sympathy For The Devil - Anti-Nowhere League
10. She Said Yeah - Flamin' Groovies
11. Wild Horses - Skids
12. Miss You - Angry Samoans
13. Angie - The Members
14.Gimme Shelter - Chrome
15. Street Fighting Man - Pink Fairies

