The Rolling Stones Classics Getting Punk Makeovers

The Rolling Stones classic "Wild Horses" has been given a punk makeover by Scottish rockers Skids. This is just one of the tracks that will appear on the forthcoming Punk Me Up A Tribute to The Rolling Stones, which will be released on CD, vinyl and digital everywhere starting July 26th.
Glass Onyon sent over these details: Hot on the heels of the wildly successful Punk Floyd - A Tribute To Pink Floyd and High Voltage Punk - A Tribute to AC/DC comes this punk rock salute to the biggest rock band on the planet, The Rolling Stones! Punk Me Up - A Tribute to The Rolling Stones is a unique compilation that features several veteran punk rock bands, renowned for their high-energy performances and rebellious spirit, delivering their own renditions of well-known Rolling Stones songs. Ever wondered what Fear's take on "Honky Tonk Women" would sound like or The Vibrators' version of "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction"? Well, wonder no more!
Punk Me Up showcases the raw power and unbridled energy of punk rock, breathing new life into classic rock radio staples. Just check out Skids' superb reimagining of the Jagger/Richards countrified ballad "Wild Horses." The Scottish punk rock kings amp up the song's dormant, unbridled energy with razor sharp guitar riffs and anthemic voices that transform the ballad into a fist-pumping blast of pure emotion.
Skids frontman Richard Jobson declares "I loved the idea of taking an iconic Stones track and giving it a punch in the guts. What was once a favourite ballad of mine will never ever sound the same again!"
TRACK LIST:
1. Start Me Up - Jah Wobble & Jon Klein
2. Mother's Little Helper - Peter And The Test Tube Babies
3. Honky Tonk Women - Fear
4. Rocks Off - Reagan Youth
5. Paint It Black - UK Subs & Dead Boys
6. Jumpin' Jack Flash - The Queers
7. Midnight Rambler - JFA
8. Satisfaction - The Vibrators
9. Sympathy For The Devil - Anti-Nowhere League
10. She Said Yeah - Flamin' Groovies
11. Wild Horses - Skids
12. Miss You - Angry Samoans
13. Angie - The Members
14.Gimme Shelter - Chrome
15. Street Fighting Man - Pink Fairies
Rolling Stones Announce Final Stop Of The Hackney Diamonds Tour
The Rolling Stones Share Video From Hackney Diamonds Tour Launch
Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Pays Tribute To Count Manfredi Della Gherardesca Ahead Of Auction
Ronnie Wood Rocks Faces Classic With The Black Crowes In Los Angeles
Ozzy Osbourne Warns Kids Not To Snort Liquid Death- Post Malone Announces F-1 Trillion Tour- Shifty Shellshock Dead At 49- more
Ghost's 'Rite Here Rite Now' Becomes Highest-Grossing Hard Rock Cinema Event In North America- Imagine Dragons To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live- more
Thomas Rhett Going Vegas For Special Four Night Run- Lainey Wilson Celebrating July 4th With '4x4xU' Release- Zach Bryan- more
Live: The Pixies and Modest Mouse Rock Chicago
Caught In The Act: New Kids on the Block Live 2024
Sites and Sounds: Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise
Hot In The City: Meet Ozzy Osbourne at Mad Monster Party Arizona 2024
Ozzy Osbourne Warns Kids Not To Snort Liquid Death
Post Malone Announces F-1 Trillion Tour
Crazy Town's Shifty Shellshock Dead At 49
Ed Sheeran Does Surprise Performance With Limp Bizkit
Bright Eyes Deliver 'Bells and Whistles' To Announce New Album
Felicity Deliver 'Nights In Your Bed'
The Rolling Stones Classics Getting Punk Makeovers
Brant Bjork Trio Returns With 'Once Upon A Time In The Desert'