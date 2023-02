Scorpions' 'Wind Of Change' Passes 1 Billion YouTube Views

(hennemusic) The Scorpions' 1991 classic, "Wind Of Change", has passed one billion views on YouTube. Upon its original release, the "Crazy World" single topped the charts across Europe and was a No. 4 hit in the US; its companion video was uploaded to YouTube in 2009.

"1 Billion views on the 'Wind Of Change' video!!! What a milestone," says the band. "Thank you to all the Rock Believers for watching."

Written by lead singer Klaus Meine, the power ballad became the soundtrack for the end of the Cold War; inspired by the experience of playing at the Moscow Music Peace Festival in 1989, "Wind Of Change" embodies the feeling of hope, optimism and the prospect of a better future.

"When we came on stage in the Lenin Stadium and started our show by playing 'Blackout'", explained Meine in 2020. "All the Red Army soldiers, who function as security, threw their hats and jackets in the air, turned to us and became part of the crowd. The world was changing right in front of our eyes ... It was indescribable!"

Learn more and stream the "Wind Of Change" video here.

Related Stories

Scorpions Share Rock Believer Bonus Track 'Out Go The Lights'

Scorpions Reveal Rock Believer Official Fan Video

Scorpions Share Lyric Video For Bonus Track

Whitesnake Pull Out Of Scorpions Tour Due To David Coverdale's Health

News > Scorpions

Share this article