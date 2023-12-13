Scorpions' 'Wind Of Change' Passed 1 Billion YouTube Views - 2023 In Review

(hennemusic) Scorpions' 'Wind Of Change' Passed 1 Billion YouTube Views was a top 23 story of Feb 2023: The Scorpions' 1991 classic, "Wind Of Change", has passed one billion views on YouTube. Upon its original release, the "Crazy World" single topped the charts across Europe and was a No. 4 hit in the US; its companion video was uploaded to YouTube in 2009.

"1 Billion views on the 'Wind Of Change' video!!! What a milestone," says the band. "Thank you to all the Rock Believers for watching."

Written by lead singer Klaus Meine, the power ballad became the soundtrack for the end of the Cold War; inspired by the experience of playing at the Moscow Music Peace Festival in 1989, "Wind Of Change" embodies the feeling of hope, optimism and the prospect of a better future.

"When we came on stage in the Lenin Stadium and started our show by playing 'Blackout'", explained Meine in 2020. "All the Red Army soldiers, who function as security, threw their hats and jackets in the air, turned to us and became part of the crowd. The world was changing right in front of our eyes ... It was indescribable!"

Learn more and stream the "Wind Of Change" video here.

Related Stories

Scorpions - Love At First Sting Las Vegas Residency Coming

Scorpions Launching Colours of Rock Vinyl Reissues

Scorpions Announce Colored Vinyl Reissues

Scorpions' 'Wind Of Change' Passes 1 Billion YouTube Views

News > Scorpions

Share this article: