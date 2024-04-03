Scorpions Gearing Up for Las Vegas Residency

(hennemusic) The Scorpions are sharing rehearsal video of their classic hit, "I'm Leaving You", ahead of the upcoming launch of their latest Las Vegas residency.
The track is set to be featured in the series; billed as The "Love At First Sting Las Vegas", the run will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the band's 1984 album classic, which featured tracks like "Rock You Like A Hurricane", "Big City Nights" and "Still Loving You."
Produced by Dieter Dierks, the group's ninth studio album was the German band's highest US charting album to date, reaching No. 6 on the Billboard 200 on its way to sales of 3 million copies in the region.
Scheduled to run from April 11 - May 3, the "Love At First Sting Las Vegas" shows will see the Scorpions perform the 1984 album in its entirety alongside their biggest hits.
"We're getting ready for our Residency in Las Vegas at Bakkt Theater in Planet Hollywood starting in April," says the band. "Here is a video clip from the rehearsals, at Peppermint Park Studios ... Enjoy and Rock on ..."
Stream the rehearsal video performance here.
