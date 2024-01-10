Scorpions Pay Tribute To James Kottak

Scorpions have paid tribute to their former drummer James Kottak, who passed away at the age of 61 on January 9th in Louisville, KY, according to his daughter Tobi, who confirmed his passing to TMZ.

Kottak was the longest serving drummer for the German hard rock group Scorpions, spending two decades with the group from 1996 through 2016. He is also known as a founding member of Kingdom Come.

Scorpions took to social media to share the following tribute, "Very sad news... our dear friend and Drummer for 20 years James Kottak has passed at the age of 61... James was a wonderful human being, a great musician and loving family man... he was our "Brother from another Mother" and will be truly missed... Rock'n Roll Forever - RIP James. - Klaus , Rudolf , Matthias , Pawel and Mikkey"

Original Kingdom Come vocalist Lenny Wolf also shared, "A very lovable, emotional and charming guy who lived "Rock'n Roll" to it's fullest in any aspect, and one too many, has left through the final curtain. Should there be an after life, I hope we'll meet under cosmic and peaceful circumstances. RIP my dearest Twilight Cruiser Jamo. Love ya and carry you within my heart forever and ever!" - Lenny

Related Stories

Scorpions' 'Wind Of Change' Passed 1 Billion YouTube Views - 2023 In Review

Scorpions - Love At First Sting Las Vegas Residency Coming

Scorpions Launching Colours of Rock Vinyl Reissues

Scorpions Announce Colored Vinyl Reissues

News > Scorpions