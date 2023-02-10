Singled Out: World Gone Cold (Members of P.O.D., Demon Hunter, Attack Attack!)

The new supergroup World Gone Cold just release their first single "Opposites Attract", and to celebrate we asked Ryland Raus (Attack Attack! & Inhale/Exhale) to tell us about the track. The song comes from their self-titled EP that arrives on March 17th and the band also features Traa Daniels (P.O.D), Tim "Yogi" Watts (Demon Hunter), Andrew Stanton (Disciple), and Mark Anthony (The Letter Black). Here is the story:

"Opposites Attract was so much fun to create! It seemed to flow very easily right out of the gate. As soon as I heard the first instrumental draft that Mark Anthony sent over I knew it was gonna be a banger. Writing the lyrics and vocals felt like a smooth brush stroke on a fresh canvas. It was awesome to see it come together as a whole as each member put there stamp on the song. When we got the final mixes back it was just so clear that this needed to be the first single.

We ended up shooting the video in Nashville, TN with Acceleration Media after Adrienne Beacco absolutely dominated our photo shoot. So it made sense to stick with her seeing how on fire she was. The video is based on two worlds and two types of memories with cameras flipping and scenery changing to highlight the tug of war of emotional memories. There is even a portion of the video where you can see me in an argument with myself (that kind of happens on a daily basis lol).

Overall this song is about loving something so much and having to set it free. With hope that in the end it will come back to you. It's about all those little flashbacks and memories that you have stored deep in your mind and how they persistently dwell inside of you. You dream of what once was. You can feel it, envision it and wish it were still your reality but all you can do is wait. You remember the two very different sides of the story. One of bright light and happiness and the other dark and filled with uncertainty. With heartbroken melodies and aggressive pleas for reason this song challenges you to try and understand how opposites attract."

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here

Related Stories

News > World Gone Cold