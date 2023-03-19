P.O.D, Demon Hunter, Disciple Supergroup World Gone Cold Release Debut EP

(WTF) World Gone Cold, featuring members of P.O.D, Demon Hunter, Disciple, The Letter Black, and Attack Attack!, release their debut, self-titled EP via Rockfest Records.
With all of their forces combined, the members of World Gone Cold unleash a gritty, high-octane collection of songs with fiery themes. In true World Gone Cold fashion, the EP pulls from each member's influences and boldly bends the expectations of the metal genre.
"This is a very diverse collection of songs. The writing seemed to come very natural for us. There was no strain or argument for what the sound became it just kind of kept evolving from song to song. It felt as if we were on some sort of quest to keep blending and manipulating the boundaries of modern metal and pop combined. There was no shame in this process. Each member added their own vibe unapologetically and I think that clearly shows throughout the EP." - Ryland Raus, Vocalist of World Gone Cold. Stream the EP here.
