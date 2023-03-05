Supergroup World Gone Cold 'Burn' With New Single

EP cover art

Rock supergroup World Gone Cold, featuring members of P.O.D, Demon Hunter, Disciple, The Letter Black, and Attack Attack!, have released their new single "Burn".

The song is billed as "an homage to the times of the Salem witch trials when accusations of witchcraft led to the burning of 'witches,'" and is the final single from their forthcoming self-titled EP, that will be hitting stores on March 17th.

Vocalist Ryland Raus had this to say, "The song 'Burn' is a straight-up witch hunt. It's dark and fiery leaving you with almost a sense of panic. The bridge of this song gives me visions of a nuclear reactor exploding. This track has tons of raw energy that keeps your heading banging."

Related Stories

Singled Out: World Gone Cold (Members of P.O.D., Demon Hunter, Attack Attack!)

More World Gone Cold News