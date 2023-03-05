Rock supergroup World Gone Cold, featuring members of P.O.D, Demon Hunter, Disciple, The Letter Black, and Attack Attack!, have released their new single "Burn".
The song is billed as "an homage to the times of the Salem witch trials when accusations of witchcraft led to the burning of 'witches,'" and is the final single from their forthcoming self-titled EP, that will be hitting stores on March 17th.
Vocalist Ryland Raus had this to say, "The song 'Burn' is a straight-up witch hunt. It's dark and fiery leaving you with almost a sense of panic. The bridge of this song gives me visions of a nuclear reactor exploding. This track has tons of raw energy that keeps your heading banging."
Singled Out: World Gone Cold (Members of P.O.D., Demon Hunter, Attack Attack!)
Roger Waters Previews Re-Recorded Version Of The Dark Side Of The Moon- Rush Announce Singles 40th Anniversary Reissues- more
David Lee Roth Streams New Recording Of Van Halen Classic Unchained- Metallica Share Trailer For 72 Seasons Global Movie Theater Premiere- more
Blink-182 Cancel First Leg Of Reunion Tour Due To Injury- KISS Announce Final Show- Metallica Deliver If Darkness Had a Son Video- - more
Caught In The Act: Bush Rock Chicago
Cayamo 2023: First-Timers Make a Big Splash
Caught In The Act: FireHouse Live 2023
Box Sets: Dokken - The Elektra Albums 1983-1987
On The Record: Suzi Moon - Dumb & In Luv
Morgan Wallen Sets Spotify Record With 'One Thing At A Time' And Rocks Release Show
Supergroup World Gone Cold 'Burn' With New Single
Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton Announce New Album With 'Deathwish' Video
Silvertung Return With 'Integrity' Video
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Lead Telluride Festival Lineup
The Hu Announce European Summer Tour Dates
Massive Attack Give Emily Breeze's 'Ageing Party Girl' A Makeover
Portugal. The Man Talk Chris Brown and New Single Dummy