The Guess Who Release 'The King' Video To Announce New Album

The Guess Who have released a music video for their new single "The King", to celebrate the announcement of their new studio album, "Plein D'Amour".
Frontman Derek Sharp says that the new single is a nod to "'all the king's horses and all the king's men, couldn't put Humpty together again' ... however, loving kindness is a universal balm, which can not only put Humpty together again, but turn him into a Prince!"
Michael Staertow said of the upcoming album, "We couldn't think of a better time to introduce the world to an exceptional collection of songs that exude positivity and cohesive energy, a much needed cultural antidote. Now we ARE love -- Plein D'Amour!".
Founding member, Garry Peterson continues, "After recording this album, and living with it for a while, I believe this is the best album that I have played on."
