The Guess Who Share 'Headline' Video

Single art

(Chipster) Rock veterans The Guess Who have released a music video for their latest single, "Headline". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Plein D'Amour".

Derek Sharp, songwriter and lead vocalist, had this to say about the latest single "Headline," "Headlines are inherently orchestrated, recurring one-liners regurgitated by our media. They are negative in nature and most of the time.... verbatim en masse. Something genuine, uplifting and inspiring is the path forward. This dusty old review could use a new headline."

Band members Sharp, Michael Staertow, Leonard Shaw, Michael Devin, and founding member Garry Peterson have crafted a collection of songs that raises the bar and continues to take it up a notch both musically and sonically.

The album Plein D'Amour will be released through the Guess Who's new partnership with Deko Entertainment on both CD and limited-edition colored vinyl, 180 Gram Purple-Splatter Vinyl and Smoked-Green Vinyl (only 300 copies). Artwork for the release was provided by world renowned graphic designer Ioannis (Deep Purple, Allman Brothers Band, Led Zeppelin) with limited prints to be autographed by both the Guess Who and Ioannis.

The album Plein D'Amour was recorded at Villa Sound in Singhampton, Ontario, Canada, with Adam Fair, featuring standout tracks such as "Headline" and "Across the Line".

Bruce Pucciarello, Deko president, summarizes with his insight, "In effect, the name Guess Who describes the mission statement--mysterious and morphing like life and music. This new record is amazingly transformative. As you listen and it takes you away, and it will...you won't want to guess, you'll know."

The Guess Who is currently on tour in North America throughout 2023. Stay tuned for more details coming soon--and be sure to catch the Guess Who when it gets to a city near you!

2023 Tour Dates

Jun 28, 2023 - The Kenley Amphitheater - Layton, UT

Jun 30, 2023 - The DECC Symphony Hall - Duluth, MN

Jul 02, 2023 - The Surf Ballroom - Clear Lake, IA

Jul 22, 2023 - Music by the Lake - Williams Bay, WI

Jul 28, 2023 - Oswego Harborfest Mainstage - Oswego, NY

Jul 29, 2023 - Pavilion at Point of the Bluff Vineyard - Hammondsport, NY

Aug 17, 2023 - Erie County Fair Grandstand - Hamburg, NY

Aug 18, 2023 - Tupelo Music Hall -- Derry, NH

Aug 21, 2023 - Lorain County Fair - Wellington, OH

Sep 21, 2023 - Robins Theater - Warren, OH

Sep 22, 2023 - Temple Theatre - Saginaw, MI

Sep 23, 2023 - Golden Nugget Atlantic City - Atlantic City, NJ

Oct 07, 2023 - Grand Casino Mille Lacs - Onamia, MN

Oct 12, 2023 - Egyptian Theatre - Park City, UT

Oct 13, 2023 - Egyptian Theatre - Park City, UT

Oct 14, 2023 - Egyptian Theatre - Park City, UT

Oct 15, 2023 - Egyptian Theatre - Park City, UT

Oct 20, 2023 - Golden Nugget Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV

Oct 21, 2023 - Ameristar Casino Hotel- Kansas City, MO

Oct 27, 2023 - Andiamo Celebrity Showroom - Warren, MI

Oct 28, 2023 - The Des Plaines Theatre - Des Plaines, IL

Oct 29, 2023 - Old National Events Plaza - Evansville, IN

Nov 3, 2023 - The Lerner Theatre - Elkhart, IN

Nov 5, 2023 - Sidney High Auditorium - Sidney, OH

Dec 2, 2023 - Sugar Creek Casino - Hinton, OK

