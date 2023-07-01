The Guess Who Stream New Album 'Plein D'Amour'

(Chipster) The Guess Who are now streaming their brand new studio album, "Plein D'Amour", and will be releasing a special limited edition vinyl version of the record on August 11th.

Here is the official announcement: The legendary Canadian band enjoyed chart-topping hits in the late 60s and early 70s. The impressive catalogue of songs includes "American Woman," "These Eyes," and "No Time." During the course of its career, the band released 11 studio albums, all of which charted in Canada and the United States. The Guess Who is best known internationally for its 1970 album, American Woman, which hit number one in Canada and number nine in the United States, with five other albums also hitting the top ten in Canada. All in all, the Guess Who boasts 14 top-40 singles in the United States and more than 30 in Canada.

The band has released its newest three singles, "The King," "Plein D'Amour," and "Headline," all immediately landing on multiple Spotify playlists and Apple Music. Together they racked up over 165,000 streams, making them the highest new releases in the band's recent history. The band has now dropped its latest creation, the album Plein D'Amour. Band members Derek Sharp, Michael Staertow, Leonard Shaw, Michael Devin, and founding member Garry Peterson have crafted a collection of songs that raises the bar and continues to take it up a notch both musically and sonically. Peterson states, "After recording this album and living with it for a while, I believe this is the best album that I have played on."

Deko Entertainment president, Bruce Pucciarello, comments on the new album, "This new song collection is a progressive-pop blend of well-written material, and the musicianship is over the top. Decades later, this band still blows me away!"

Plein D'Amour will be released on limited-edition colored vinyl: 180-gram purple- splatter vinyl and smoked-green vinyl (only 300 copies). Artwork for the release was provided by world renowned graphic designer Ioannis (Deep Purple, Allman Brothers Band, Led Zeppelin) with limited prints to be autographed by both the Guess Who and Ioannis. The album Plein D'Amour was recorded at Villa Sound in Singhampton, Ontario, Canada, with Adam Fair, featuring other standout tracks such as "Headline" and "Across the Line."

The Guess Who is currently on tour in North America throughout 2023/2024. Stay tuned for more details coming soon--and be sure to catch the Guess Who when it gets to a city near you!

2023/2024 Tour Dates:

June 30 Duluth, MN DECC Symphony Hall

July 1 Hastings, MN The Wade Davis Estate

July 2 Clear Lake, IA The Surf Ballroom

July 22 Williams Bay, WI Music by the Lake

July 28 Oswego, NY Oswego Harborfest

July 29 Hammondsport, NY Pavilion at Point of the Bluff Vineyard

August 17 Hamburg, NY Erie County Fair

August 18 Derry, NH Tupelo Music Hall

August 21 Wellington, OH Lorain County Fair

September 21 Warren, OH Robins Theater

September 22 Saginaw, MI Temple Theatre

September 23 Atlantic City, NJ Golden Nugget

October 6 Ames, IA Stephens Auditorium

October 7 Onamia, MN Grand Casino Mille Lacs

October 12 Park City, UT Egyptian Theatre

October 13 Park City, UT Egyptian Theatre

October 14 Park City, UT Egyptian Theatre

October 15 Park City, UT Egyptian Theatre

October 20 Las Vegas, NV Golden Nugget Casino

October 21 Kansas City, MO Ameristar Casino

October 27 Warren, MI Andiamo Celebrity Show Room

October 28 Des Plaines, IL The Arcada Theatre

October 29 Evansville, IN Old National Events Plaza

November 3 Elkhart, IN The Lerner Theatre

November 5 Sidney, OH Sidney Auditorium

December 1 Wichita, KS The Cotillion

December 2 Hinton, OK Sugar Creek Casino

January 19 Durham, NC Carolina Theatre of Durham Fletcher

Hall

January 20 Myrtle Beach, SC The Carolina Opry Theater

January 25 Sarasota, FL Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

January 26 Atlanta, GA Buckhead Theatre

January27 Greenville, TN Niswonger Performing Arts Center

February 2 Greensburg, PA Palace Theater

February 3 Erie, PA Warner Theater

February 9 San Diego, CA The Magnolia

February 10 Thousand Oaks, CA Bank of America Arts Center

March 22 Norwood, MA Norwood Theatre

March 23 Washington, DC Warner Theatre

March 24 Salisbury, MA Blue Ocean Music Hall

March 29 Tucson, AZ Fox Tucson Theatre

April 5 Saint Petersburg, FL The Mahaffey Theater

April 6 Fort Myers, FL Barbara Mann Performing Arts Hall

April 7 Fort Lauderdale, FL The Parker Playhouse

April 10 Fort Pierce, FL Sunrise Theater

April 11 Jacksonville, FL Jacksonville Theater

April 12 Mobile, AL Saenger Theatre

April 18 Daytona Beach, FL Peabody Auditorium

April 19 The Villages, FL Savannah Center

April 25 Marietta, OH Peoples Bank Theatre

April 26 Lorain, OH Lorain Palace Theatre

April 27 Wheeling, WV Capitol Theatre

May 3 Shipshewana, IN Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

May 4 St. Charles, IL The Arcada Theatre

May 5 Wausau, WI Grand Theater

May 31 Rochester, NY Kodak Center Theater

June 1 Shippensburg, PA Luhrs Center

