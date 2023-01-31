The Peach Music Festival Add More Artists To 2023 Lineup

Event poster

(Live Nation) The Allman Brothers Band have revealed additional artists to the already stellar lineup for The Peach Music Festival 2023, the four-day live music and camping experience coming to Montage Mountain in Scranton, PA, from Thursday, June 29 through Sunday, July 2, 2023.

Ziggy Marley, Australian Pink Floyd performing a 50th anniversary tribute to Dark Side of the Moon, Jupiter & Okwess, Kanika Moore Presents The Broadband, The National Reserve, J.D. Simo, Little Bird, and Mountain Grass Unit are joining the incredible musical lineup for The Peach Music Festival 2023.

The Peach Music Festival 2023 features headliners Goose, Tedeschi Trucks Band, My Morning Jacket, and Ween with Joe Russo's Almost Dead, Les Claypool's Flying Frog Brigade, Mike Gordon, Lettuce, Twiddle, and Ripe.

Also appearing at The Peach Music Festival 2023 are Duane Betts, Andy Frasco & The U.N., TAUK ft. Kanika Moore, Magic City Hippies, Dogs In A Pile, Lawrence, Thumpasaurus, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Karina Rykman, Ghost Light, Tapers Choice, Son Little, Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country, Mihali, Raq, TAZ Plays Hendrix, Circles Around The Sun, Melt, Mo Lowda & The Humble, Oh He Dead, Cris Jacobs Band, Friends of the Brothers, Couch, Psycodelics, Yam Yam, Hans Williams, Ally Venable, Parrotfish, Will Evans, Wax Owls, Brown Eyed Woman, Veronica Lewis, Baked Shrimp, Quinn Sullivan, The Sweet Lillies, JB Strauss, Kendall Street Company, One Time Weekend, Proper Tea, RoastJohn, and more.

Now in its 11th year, The Peach Music Festival, inspired by the legendary music of the Allman Brothers Band, will also feature founding member Jaimoe performing as Jaimoe and Friends, duo Brother and Sister, and a special appearance by Trouble No More, featuring Brandon "Taz" Niederaurer (Guitar, Vocals), Daniel Donato (Guitar, Vocals), Dylan Niederaurer (Bass Guitar), Jack Ryan (Drums), Lamar Williams Jr. (Vocals), Nikki Glaspie (Drums), Peter Levin (Keys) and Roosevelt Collier(Pedal Steel Guitar), performing the iconic Allman Brothers Band album "Brothers & Sisters."

Additional artists will be announced.





