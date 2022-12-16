.

The Peach Music Festival 2023 Lineup Announced

12-16-2022

Peach Fest Event poster
(Live Nation) The Allman Brothers Band and Live Nation have announced the lineup for The Peach Music Festival 2023, the four-day live music and camping experience coming to Montage Mountain in Scranton, PA, from Thursday, June 29 through Sunday, July 2, 2023.

Goose, Tedeschi Trucks Band, My Morning Jacket, and Ween will headline The Peach Music Festival 2023. They will be joined by Joe Russo's Almost Dead, Les Claypool's Flying Frog Brigade, Mike Gordon, Lettuce, Twiddle, and Ripe.

Also appearing at The Peach Music Festival 2023 are Duane Betts, Andy Frasco & The U.N., TAUK ft. Kanika Moore, Magic City Hippies, Dogs In A Pile, Lawrence, Thumpasaurus, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Karina Rykman, Ghost Light, Tapers Choice, Son Little, Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country, Mihali, Raq, TAZ Plays Hendrix, Circles Around The Sun, Melt, Mo Lowda & The Humble, Oh He Dead, Cris Jacobs Band, Friends of the Brothers, Couch, Psycodelics, Yam Yam, Hans Williams, Ally Venable, Parrotfish, Will Evans, Wax Owls, Brown Eyed Woman, Veronica Lewis, Baked Shrimp, Quinn Sullivan, The Sweet Lillies, JB Strauss, Kendall Street Company, One Time Weekend, Proper Tea, RoastJohn, and more.

