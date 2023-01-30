The Who With Orchestra Live At Wembley Coming Next Month
(Funhouse Ent) The Who With Orchestra Live At Wembley will be released on March 31st as a limited edition yellow, orange & red 3LP set, triple black vinyl and a 2CD / Blu-Ray set which features the audio remixed in Dolby Atmos. In addition, all formats feature a booklet with unseen photos from the show.
On July 6, 2019, The Who headlined Wembley Stadium in London for the first time in forty years. The show was the only U.K. date on their 'Moving On' Tour and featured the band accompanied by an over 50-piece orchestra performing classic tracks from Quadrophenia, Tommy, Who's Next, Who Are You and more as well tracks from their WHO album, their first studio release in thirteen years.
Performing with The Who and an orchestra had been a long-held ambition for singer Roger Daltrey "Just because it is The Who with an orchestra, in no way does it compromise the way Pete and I deliver our music. It is full throttle Who with horns and bells on." Pete Townshend "Roger christened this tour Moving On! I love it. It is what both of us want to do. Move on, with new music, classic Who music, all performed in new and exciting ways. Taking risks, nothing to lose."
THE WHO WITH ORCHESTRA LIVE AT WEMBLEY
Pete Townshend Guitar /Vocals
Roger Daltrey Vocals (plus guitar on Eminence Front)
Simon Townshend Guitar/Vocals
Loren Gold Keyboard/Vocals
Jon Button Bass
Billy Nicholls Vocals
Zak Starkey Drums
Katie Jacoby Violin
Audrey Snyder Cello
Producer - Roger Daltrey, Keith Levenson & Richard Whittaker Mixer - Gareth Johnson & Richard Whittaker
Mastering Engineer - Miles Showell
Mix Consultant - Bob Pridden
2CD/BLU RAY
DISC ONE
Who Are You
Eminence Front
Imagine A Man
Pinball Wizard
Hero Ground Zero
Join Together
Substitute (No Orchestra)
The Seeker (No Orchestra)
Won't Get Fooled Again (Acoustic)
Behind Blue Eyes (Acoustic)
DISC TWO
Ball And Chain
The Real Me
I'm One
The Punk And The Godfather
5:15
Drowned (No Orchestra)
The Rock
Love Reign O'er Me
Baba O'Riley
Tea & Theatre (Acoustic)
3LP SET
SIDE ONE
Who Are You
Eminence Front
Imagine A Man
SIDE TWO
Pinball Wizard
Hero Ground Zero
Join Together
Substitute (No Orchestra)
SIDE THREE
The Seeker (No Orchestra)
Won't Get Fooled Again (Acoustic)
Behind Blue Eyes (Acoustic)
SIDE FOUR
Ball And Chain
The Real Me
I'm One
The Punk And The Godfather
SIDE FIVE
5:15
Drowned (No Orchestra)
The Rock
SIDE SIX
Love Reign O'er Me
Baba O'Riley
Tea & Theatre (Acoustic)
