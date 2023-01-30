The Who With Orchestra Live At Wembley Coming Next Month

Cover art

(Funhouse Ent) The Who With Orchestra Live At Wembley will be released on March 31st as a limited edition yellow, orange & red 3LP set, triple black vinyl and a 2CD / Blu-Ray set which features the audio remixed in Dolby Atmos. In addition, all formats feature a booklet with unseen photos from the show.

On July 6, 2019, The Who headlined Wembley Stadium in London for the first time in forty years. The show was the only U.K. date on their 'Moving On' Tour and featured the band accompanied by an over 50-piece orchestra performing classic tracks from Quadrophenia, Tommy, Who's Next, Who Are You and more as well tracks from their WHO album, their first studio release in thirteen years.

Performing with The Who and an orchestra had been a long-held ambition for singer Roger Daltrey "Just because it is The Who with an orchestra, in no way does it compromise the way Pete and I deliver our music. It is full throttle Who with horns and bells on." Pete Townshend "Roger christened this tour Moving On! I love it. It is what both of us want to do. Move on, with new music, classic Who music, all performed in new and exciting ways. Taking risks, nothing to lose."

Pete Townshend Guitar /Vocals

Roger Daltrey Vocals (plus guitar on Eminence Front)

Simon Townshend Guitar/Vocals

Loren Gold Keyboard/Vocals

Jon Button Bass

Billy Nicholls Vocals

Zak Starkey Drums

Katie Jacoby Violin

Audrey Snyder Cello

Producer - Roger Daltrey, Keith Levenson & Richard Whittaker Mixer - Gareth Johnson & Richard Whittaker

Mastering Engineer - Miles Showell

Mix Consultant - Bob Pridden

2CD/BLU RAY



DISC ONE

Who Are You

Eminence Front

Imagine A Man

Pinball Wizard

Hero Ground Zero

Join Together

Substitute (No Orchestra)

The Seeker (No Orchestra)

Won't Get Fooled Again (Acoustic)

Behind Blue Eyes (Acoustic)



DISC TWO

Ball And Chain

The Real Me

I'm One

The Punk And The Godfather

5:15

Drowned (No Orchestra)

The Rock

Love Reign O'er Me

Baba O'Riley

Tea & Theatre (Acoustic)



BLU RAY: ATMOS MIX / STEREO / 5.1

3LP SET



SIDE ONE

Who Are You

Eminence Front

Imagine A Man



SIDE TWO

Pinball Wizard

Hero Ground Zero

Join Together

Substitute (No Orchestra)



SIDE THREE

The Seeker (No Orchestra)

Won't Get Fooled Again (Acoustic)

Behind Blue Eyes (Acoustic)



SIDE FOUR

Ball And Chain

The Real Me

I'm One

The Punk And The Godfather



SIDE FIVE

5:15

Drowned (No Orchestra)

The Rock



SIDE SIX

Love Reign O'er Me

Baba O'Riley

Tea & Theatre (Acoustic)





