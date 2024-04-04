Kenny Chesney Sells Out Tampa, Philly, 3 Bostons Concerts

(EBM) Evidently Kenny Chesney isn't the only one who's excited about getting the Sun Goes Down 2024Tour on the road. With two-and-a-half weeks until kick-off, No Shoes Nation has rallied to already drive three cities into the sold-out zone. After adding an unprecedented third show at Foxborough, Mass.'s Gillette Stadium, the almost-annual end of summer/end of tour closer two-night outside Boston expanded to three nights - and then sold out, along with the always fever pitch Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field show and tour kick-off at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium.

"I know how hungry I am, and the band is, to get out there and hear No Shoes Nation in full, no holds barred voice," Chesney says. "And that starts not long after they open the parking lots up, and the sounds of all that tailgating starts wafting into our bus compounds. Sometimes I think they love these shows as much as we do. But knowing how much we love playing these songs to No Shoes Nation, it's hard to imagine how that's possible."

Reached with the news at rehearsals outside Nashville, the man The Wall Street Journal crowned "The King of the Road" and the Los Angeles Times called "the people's superstar" didn't pause to celebrate. Taking it in, he was thrilled, but there was something else on his mind.

"With Tampa a few weeks away," he said, "all I could think was: how do we get more people in Raymond James? To me, the whole point of kicking it off is to have absolutely everybody who wants to be there with us, singing the songs and having the time of their life in the stadium. It's been a couple years, let's let everyone in on that first night, new tour stadium energy."

Pausing, he laughed, "Of course, after all these years, it's awesome knowing these songs really are people's life! The idea they want to come out, party with us, because something about what we sing and how No Shoes Nation rolls makes them feel alive? To me, that's the greatest compliment and biggest affirmation an artist can have!"

Chesney called his promoters' office back, suggesting this close to the show, but this far from when the music happens, surely there was something they could do. Happy for the news of the sell-out, he would be even happier if they could look at the sight lines, move things around on the field, even open up some obstructed views. If people wanted to be there, he wanted them under the flag on Raymond James' pirate ship, raising their voices with everyone else.

"They've never let me down," Chesney offers. "It's one of those things where we want to make sure everyone can have a great experience, not just throw tickets up. Having done Tampa so many times, if there's anyone who can figure out how to make it work, it's the team who has helped us build it. Hopefully, before the weekend's over, we'll have some seats coming online... So if you wanted to be in Tampa, know I want you there, too - and we're working on it."

Once again, presented by Blue Chair Bay® Rum, the Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour brings all the high velocity energy and songs people know by heart back to America's favorite football stadiums.

Kenny Chesney's Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour

with Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney & Uncle Kracker

April 20 Tampa, Fla. || Raymond James Stadium

April 27 Charlotte, N.C. || Bank of America Stadium

May 4 Minneapolis, Minn. || U.S. Bank Stadium

May 9 The Woodlands, Texas || The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion^

May 11 Arlington, Texas || AT&T Stadium

May 16 Hollywood, Fla. || Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^

May 18 Atlanta, Ga. || Mercedes-Benz Stadium

May 25 Landover, Md. || Commanders Field

May 30 Syracuse, N.Y. || Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview^

June 1 Pittsburgh, Pa. || Acrisure Stadium

June 6 Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio || Blossom Music Center

June 8 Philadelphia, Pa. || Lincoln Financial Field

June 13 Maryland Heights, Mo. || Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre^

June 15 Chicago, Ill. || Soldier Field

June 20 Noblesville, Ind. || Ruoff Music Center^

June 22 Milwaukee, Wisc. || American Family Field

June 27 Darien Center, N.Y. || Darien Lake Amphitheater^

June 29 Cincinnati, Ohio || TQL Stadium*

July 6 Kansas City, Mo. || GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

July 11 Boise, Idaho || Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater^

July 13 Seattle, Wash. || Lumen Field

July 16 Salt Lake City, Utah || America First Field*

July 18 Wheatland, Calif. || Toyota Amphitheatre^

July 20 Los Angeles, Calif. || SoFi Stadium

July 24 Phoenix, Ariz. || Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre^

July 27 Denver, Colo. || Empower Field at Mile High Stadium

Aug. 3 Nashville, Tenn. || Nissan Stadium

Aug. 8 Columbus, Ohio || Historic Crew Stadium*

Aug. 10 Detroit, Mich. || Ford Field

Aug. 15 Bangor, Maine || Maine Savings Amphitheater^

Aug. 17 East Rutherford, N.J. || MetLife Stadium

Aug. 23 Foxborough, Mass. || Gillette Stadium

Aug. 24 Foxborough, Mass. || Gillette Stadium

Aug. 25 Foxborough, Mass. || Gillette Stadium

* Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker only

^ Megan Moroney only

Related Stories

Kenny Chesney Getting Ready For Sun Goes Down Tour

Kenny Chesney To Talk New Album And Tour On Today Show

Kenny Chesney Shares New Track 'Thinkin' Bout'

Kenny Chesney Releases New Song 'Thinkin' Bout' And Reveal Album Details

News > Kenny Chesney