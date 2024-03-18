The Who's Roger Daltrey Plots Mostly Acoustic Tour

The Who's frontman Roger Daltrey has announced that he will be launching a mostly acoustic solo tour across the U.S. this June where he will perform "Who gems, rarities, solo nuggets and other surprises."

Support for the trek will come from KT Tunstall at most of the shows, with Dan Bern taking over on select dates, and the tour is set to kick off on June 12th at the Wolf Trap Filene Center in Vienna, Virginia and will wrap up on June 29 at The Pavilion at Ravinia in Highland Park, IL.

The intimate shows will also find Roger "answering questions from the audience". His band will include Simon Townshend - guitar, Billy Nicholls - mandolin, Jody Linscott - percussion, Doug Boyle - guitar, John Hogg - Bass, Katie Jacoby - violin, Steve Weston - harmonica, Geraint Watkins - keyboards/accordion, Scott Devours - Drums.

June 12 / Wolf Trap - Filene Center / Vienna, VA*

June 14 / OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino / Niagara Falls, ON*

June 16 / Bethel Woods Center for the Arts / Bethel, NY*

June 18 / The Capitol Theatre / Port Chester, NY*

June 20 / Leader Bank Pavilion / Boston, MA*

June 22 / Tanglewood - The Koussevitzky Music Shed / Lenox, MA*

June 25 / Meadow Brook Amphitheatre / Detroit, MI**

June 27 / Murat Theatre at Old National Centre / Indianapolis, IN**

June 29 / The Pavilion at Ravinia / Highland Park, IL*

SPECIAL GUESTS

*KT TUNSTALL

**DAN BERN

