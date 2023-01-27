.

Young The Giant And Milky Chance Announce North American Tour

Published 01-27-2023

Young The Giant have announced that they will be teaming up with Milky Chance to launch a North American tour this spring and summer.

The trek will be kicking off on May 30th in Montreal, QC at Place Bell and will be wrapping up on August 31st in Dillon, CO at the Dillon Amphitheater.

Special guests TALK will be supporting the first part of the tour through July 1st and the final two shows, with Rosa Linn supporting the remaining stops of the tour. See the dates below:

MAY
30 - Montreal, QC - Place Bell *
31 - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach *

JUNE
2 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage *
3 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17 *
4 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17 *
7 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater *
9 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
10 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion *
11 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at the Mann *
13 - Niagara, NY - Artpark *
16 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill *
17 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! *
18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE *
20 - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady Music Center *
21 - Cleveland, OH - Jacob's Pavilion *
23 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *
24 - St. Louis, MO - St. Louis Music Park *
25 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River Stage Park *
27 - Minneapolis, MN - Surly Brewing Festival Field *
28 - Des Moines, IA - Water Works Park *
30 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre *

JULY
1 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre *
13 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park **
14 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater **
15 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
16 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheatre **
18 - Richmond, VA - Brown's Island **
20 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre **
21 - Tampa, FL - Yuengling Center **
22 - Miami, FL - FPL Solar Amphitheatre **
25 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company **
27 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall **
28 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
29 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory **

AUGUST
1 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel **
3 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Great SaltAir **
4 - Flagstaff, AZ - Pepsi Amphitheater **
5 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre **
10 - Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre **
11 - Seattle, WA - Marymoor Live **
12 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Edgefield **
14 - Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater **
15 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater **
17 - San Francisco, CA - The Greek Theatre at Berkeley **
18 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl **
19 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre **
20 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Amphitheater **
30 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
31 - Dillon, CO - Dillon Amphitheater *

* with special guest TALK
** with special guest Rosa Linn


