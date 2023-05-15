Young The Giant Unplug For 'The Walk Home'

Single art

(Big Hassle) Young The Giant has shared an acoustic version of the standout song "The Walk Home" from 2022's American Bollywood. The track is part of the upcoming acoustic EP, Both Sides, out June 2nd via AWAL/Jungle Youth Records.

The EP was recorded at Sunset Sound studio in Los Angeles, CA, the same studio their self-titled debut record was recorded in. The EP includes acoustic versions of "Dancing In The Rain" and "The Walk Home," plus a special "Reflections" version of "The Walk Home" and an acoustic cover of Joni Mitchell's "Both Sides Now." The band has also shared a live video for "The Walk Home (Acoustic)," filmed at Sunset Sound by Drew Dempsey.



American Bollywood was the first Young The Giant album in four years, and the studio single "The Walk Home" has steadily climbed up the charts to the top 15 on Alternative radio. To support the new Both Sides EP and American Bollywood, the band is touring the US and Canada this summer with special guest Milky Chance. The tour begins May 30th in Montreal and ends September 2nd in Las Vegas, NV. Some dates on the run will also feature opening acts TALK and Rosa Linn. See dates below for more information. Many dates sold out immediately, and most have few tickets left.

