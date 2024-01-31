Young The Giant, Midland Lead Landlock Festival Lineup

(Giant Noise) Young The Giant, Midland, Shakey Graves, and Cory Wong have been announced as the headliners of the inaugural Landlock Festival, taking place May 3-5 at Waco Surf in Waco, TX.

Presented by Noise Frontier, co-founders of the iconic Luck Reunion and Waco Surf, the premier artificial wave and water park in Waco, TX, Landlock Festival will offer attendees a one-of-a-kind three day experience celebrating music and surf culture, all in an intimate setting.

Three Day General Admission Passes ($350+ fees), Three Day Premium Passes ($750+ fees), along with unique experience and accommodation packages are available beginning Thursday, February 1 at 11AM CST at www.landlockfest.com.

The incredible weekend will bring music and surf enthusiasts alike for world-class performances from over 20 artists across three stages, including Cannons, Arcy Drive, Colony House, The Inkcaps, Jupiter & Okwess, LA LOM, Lily Meola, Pachyman, Matthew Logan Vasquez, Durry, The McCharmlys, and The Nude Party, professional surf competitions from some of the biggest names in surf, destination-inspired culinary offerings alongside notable chefs, mixology activations, unique retail experiences and much more.

Landlock Festival unites both surf and inland American culture by offering live music and beachside experiences that are uniquely Texan. "We're excited to bring Landlock Fest to life at Waco Surf, which has already cemented itself as a mainstay in both Texas and the greater surf community, and celebrate this unique intersection of culture," says Matthew Bizer, Landlock Festival partner and co-founder of Luck Reunion. "Surf isn't necessarily the first thought people associate with Texas, but it's felt across the state and not just along the coast. There was no better place for Landlock Festival to call home than Waco Surf."

Pro surfers from across the country will battle it out with various contest formats throughout the weekend at one of the most prestigious artificial waves today. Ivy Miller, Matt Meola, Balaram Stack, Cam Richards, Eithan Osborne, Brianna Cope, Albee Layer, Emma Stone, and more will join the inaugural surf lineup. Additional surf details to follow.

Attendees can also experience horseback trail riding, watch pro-skateboarding exhibitions, meet surf shapers, and more all hosted within five unique on-site villages named for the most notable global surf destinations:

The Pacific Village, featuring the Pacific Village Tiki Stage, tiki cave, Pacific island food offerings, record store and experiences in collaboration with New Jersey's Hi-Tide Recordings, a special tiki mixology program from Diplomatico Rum and a notable tiki mixologist to be announced, and more.

The Texas-centric Gulf Village, offering everything from pitmaster demos to horseback trail rides and featuring special pop-up bars and experiences from Lonestar beer and Insolito Tequila.

The Centro Village, where the Sandbar Stage Presented by Rockstar ® Energy Drink is located and guests can chill out in a beachside palapa while enjoying a Pacifico beer and fresh street tacos, browse retail from Howler Brothers, Worth and Worth Hat Shop, and more. The Centro Village will also host a late-night, poolside beach dance party.

The East Village, home to some of the East Coast's coolest vendors to shop. Festival epicureans will also be able to build a custom Fords gin and tonic, snag a lobster roll and White Claw, or stop by for a late-night slice!

The West Village, where well-being is the headliner, will feature a non-alcoholic beer and cocktail program from Athletic Brewing. Guests will have the opportunity to grab a green juice, shop health and wellness vendors, and more for a renewal-centered festival experience. In addition to the West Village happenings, there will be complimentary yoga for guests lodging on-property each morning on the lawn of The Landlock Stage Presented by Insolito Tequila.

Each night up to 100 lucky guests will be able to purchase tickets for a themed, intimate farm-to-table dining experience in the glass house overlooking Lemur Island and the cable lake. Featuring revered chefs, dinners include an Insolito Tequila tasting and taco experience, Lone Star Gulf Coast feast and more.

