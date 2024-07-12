Young The Giant Share Unreleases Song From 'Mind Over Matter' Era

(Big Hassle Media) Young The Giant releases "Metropolis" from their archives. Never before released, the song was written and recorded by lead singer Sameer Gadhia in the days of their hit album Mind Over Matter.

The band teased the track on their 2023 American Bollywood World Tour by surprising fans with stripped-back acoustic performances of the song several times throughout the summer. This year being the record's 10-year anniversary, it felt right to share this musical time capsule.

On July 26, Young The Giant will celebrate 10 years of their most successful album with the release of Mind Over Matter (10th Anniversary Edition). Upon its original release, Mind Over Matter (produced by Justin Meldal-Johnsen and mixed by Rich Costey) reached #7 on the Billboard 200 chart and #2 on Top Rock Albums. The album's title track has been a staple of the band's catalog since and was recently certified Platinum.

The exclusive deluxe version comes in clear smoke vinyl and includes a 12-page booklet, fold-out poster, and an exclusive slipcover. The tracklist includes 3 never-before-released demos and the new song "Metropolis."

