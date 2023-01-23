Public Image Ltd Share Hawaii Video

(Prime PR) Public Image Ltd. (PiL) have released the music video for their brand new song "Hawaii," that features hand-written lyrics by frontman John Lydon.
On Friday, February 3, Public Image Ltd. will take part in the competition to represent Ireland at the 67th annual Eurovision Song Contest. Fans across the globe can watch the competition take place from 9:30pm GMT (4:30p ET/1:30p PT) on Friday, February 3, on Ireland's The Late Late Show which can be live streamed worldwide here.
Public Image Ltd.'s first new music in eight years, "Hawaii" is a love letter to John's wife of nearly 5 decades, Nora, who is living with Alzheimer's. A pensive, personal yet universal love song that will resonate with many, the song sees John reflecting on their lifetime well spent, and in particular, one of their happiest moments together in Hawaii. The powerfully emotional ballad is as close as John will ever come to bearing his soul. "It is dedicated to everyone going through tough times on the journey of life, with the person they care for the most," says John Lydon. "It's also a message of hope that ultimately love conquers all."
"Hawaii" will also be released on limited edition 7" vinyl this year, and Public Image Ltd. will release a new full-length album later this year. Details to be announced soon... Watch the new video below:
