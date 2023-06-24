Public Image Ltd. Premiere 'Car Chase' Video

Album art by John Lydon

(Prime PR) Public Image Ltd. (PiL) share new single "Car Chase," taken from their forthcoming 11th studio album, and first album in 8 years, End of World, due out August 11, 2023 on PiL Official via Cargo UK Distribution/Redeye U.S. The album release will be followed by a 38-date UK and European Tour.



The video to "Car Chase," gives an insight into the recording of the new album and features handwritten lyrics by John Lydon. Talking about "Car Chase," John said, "Typical PiL, unpredictable to the last. It's a fantastic smash-and-grab of a song. It's about someone who cleverly breaks out of the mental institution every night, unbeknownst to his owners.

"It's based on having to go to shopping malls at night for cigarettes and wine and seeing the vast carpark space and lighting surrounded by a little village and a lot of dark trees and country lanes. It's a really creepy scenario, what if somebody creeps out of there, like a mad lunatic?"

Earlier this year, Public Image Ltd. released "Hawaii," the most personal piece of songwriting and accompanying artwork that John Lydon has ever shared. The song is a love letter to John's wife Nora, who sadly passed away from Alzheimer's on Wednesday 5th April. A pensive, personal yet universal love song that has resonated with many since its release in January, the song sees John reflecting on their lifetime well spent and in particular, one of their happiest moments together in Hawaii. John said, "Nora loved the album, she wouldn't have wanted us to postpone it or change any of our plans." Previously he has said of Hawaii, "It is dedicated to everyone going through tough times on the journey of life, with the person they care for the most."



They followed "Hawaii" with "Penge," which John describes as, "something of a mediaeval Viking epic."



The band began writing and recording End of World in 2018, during their 40th anniversary tour. After The Great Pause, the band regrouped in the studio and "there was just this massive explosion of ideas," Lydon says. The result finds PiL set to release 13 of the best tracks they have ever written.

