Public Image Ltd Moving Forward With Album Release

(Prime PR) Public Image Ltd. (PiL) have decided to continue plans to announce their 11th studio album and first album in 8 years, End of World, today, following the sad passing of John's wife of more than 4 decades, Nora Forster, on 5th April. End of World will be released on 11th August 2023 on PiL Official via Cargo UK Distribution, followed by a 38-date UK and European Tour.



Earlier this year, PiL released "Hawaii," the most personal piece of songwriting and accompanying artwork that John Lydon has ever shared. The song is a love letter to John's wife Nora, who sadly passed away from Alzheimer's on Wednesday 5th April. A pensive, personal yet universal love song that has resonated with many since its release in January, the song sees John reflecting on their lifetime well spent and in particular one of their happiest moments together in Hawaii. John said, "Nora loved the album, she wouldn't have wanted us to postpone it or change any of our plans." Previously he has said of "Hawaii," "It is dedicated to everyone going through tough times on the journey of life, with the person they care for the most."



The band began writing and recording End of World in 2018, during their 40th anniversary tour. After The Great Pause, the band regrouped in the studio and "there was just this massive explosion of ideas," Lydon says. The result finds PiL set to release 13 of the best tracks they have ever written.



The announcement comes with the release of new single "Penge," which John has described as, "something of a mediaeval Viking epic."

