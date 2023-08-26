Morgan Wade Streams New Album 'Psychopath'

(Sony Music Nashville) Morgan Wade is making music on her own terms. Never one to play by any other rulebook than her own, today she welcomes her sophomore album Psychopath.

"The record is out. My art was released into the world, and I can finally breathe," said Wade via Instagram. "The response has been so great already...I'm very grateful today."

In anticipation of Psychopath, Wade has been highlighted by The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, People Magazine, Forbes, Garden & Gun, No Depression, Nashville Lifestyles and many more. The Los Angeles Times declared "Psychopath's alpha attitude and potent vulnerability make for one of current country music's more bracing dispatches," while No Depression lauded "With Psychopath, Morgan Wade continues to display her versatility, crafting accessible narratives while reveling in textbook hooks...It's her voice, though, that gives the project unity and punch, equally effective whether expressing grief, uncertainty, or hope," and American Songwriter observed "Wade's unique perspective and cuttingly honest storytelling are apparent through each of the album's 13 tracks."

Psychopath was produced by Sadler Vaden and sees Wade collaborating with co-writers Julia Michaels, Ashley Monroe, Angaleena Presley, Natalie Hemby, Liz Rose, Lori McKenna, and Butch Walker. The album also features five solo writes, including closer "27 Club" that The New York Times calls "a cutting song about dodging the worst fate, and still being unsure of what comes next." Wade shared an early look with fans, sharing "The moments in life - losing friends- my mental health struggles- the media/noise and stories- my sobriety - they go on for a minute - and then for a minute they are gone...and I am still me."

Through it all, Wade has kept up her relentless touring and will play this weekend in Starkville, Mississippi, Maryville, Tennessee and Saint Louis, Missouri. She'll head to Europe for 10 shows in six countries, including her first-ever performances in Paris and Copenhagen.

