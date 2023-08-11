Morgan Wade Premieres 'Fall In Love With Me' Video

Video still

(Sony Music Nashville) Morgan Wade has debuted the new music video for "Fall In Love With Me," the latest release from her upcoming album Psychopath, which will be hitting stores on August 25th.

Co-starring actress Kyle Richards, the video was directed by David McClister and features a candy-coated, camp fantasy of what happens when an intriguing new neighbor moves in next door. American Songwriter celebrated the "captivating" track upon release last week as a "steamy declaration of desire." The swooning song is one of five solo writes that appear on Psychopath.

Wade's eagerly anticipated new album Psychopath arrives Aug. 25 and, according to Forbes, "Wade doubles down on honesty, authenticity and good old-fashioned country storytelling" on the 13-track project that follows her celebrated breakout debut Reckless. Reconnecting with producer Sadler Vaden, wade explores the emotional facets of her journey since Reckless' release in her brutally autobiographical style.

