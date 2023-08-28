Dolly Parton Launches Limited Edition Doggy Parton Collection

Screen cap of one of the items Screen cap of one of the items

(TPR) Dolly Parton is thrilled to announce the launch of her exquisite new, limited-time pet collection under the Doggy Parton brand at Petco. Offering a range of chic apparel, accessories, and toys designed exclusively for our furry companions, this exciting collection, a harmonious blend of Dolly's glamour and rock 'n roll personality, is available at petco.com and now at most Petco locations nationwide.

Pet lovers and Dolly fans alike can now treat their four-legged friends to the epitome of pet fashion with the dazzling Doggy Parton collection. From glamourous, glittery gowns to show-stopping moto jackets, cozy beds and plush toys, every piece is a tribute to Dolly's timeless style, her god dog Billy The Kid, and love for animals. This exclusive line encompasses a variety of sizes to ensure that pets of all breeds can enjoy a touch of Dolly's glamour. Unique products available at Petco include a limousine toy inspired by Dolly's iconic song and album "White Limozeen," a sparkly pink collar for cats, fun variations of the classic Dolly wig with a butterfly hair accessory, and a matching pink and silver dress and cowboy hat.

"I've always said that a little extra sparkle can make anyone's day brighter, and that goes for our furry friends too! It's a 'ruff' job, but someone's gotta do it!"

- Dolly Parton

The Doggy Parton collection is a true reflection of Dolly's passion for giving back. A portion of every purchase will help fund and support Willa B Farms, a rescue where displaced animals of all kinds find never-ending love and care. Check out the collection here.

Related Stories

Dolly Parton Recruits Beatles Legends For 'Let It Be' Cover

Dolly Parton 'We Are The Champions' Video To Promote Olympics

Dolly Parton Covers Queen's 'We Are The Champions'

Dolly Parton Tops Rock Chart With Rob Halford, Motley Crue Collaboration

More Dolly Parton News